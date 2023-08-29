Starfield patch note leaks confirm Steam Deck compatibility but there’s a catch

As the countdown to Bethesda’s Starfield release continues, a leak has answered a question that has been on the minds of many gamers: Will Starfield be compatible with Valve’s Steam Deck?

According to leaked day-one patch notes from Insider Gaming, the answer is yes, Starfield is Steam Deck compatible, but there’s a catch. While the game will run on Valve’s handheld device, performance may suffer if the hardware is below the recommended minimum specs.

The leaked patch notes, titled Starfield 1.7.23, mention the addition of a virtual keyboard for Steam Deck users. The leaked document also states, “Starfield will run on both the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally with the correct drivers, but hardware below the recommended minimum specs and performance may suffer.”

This caveat suggests that while Bethesda has made efforts to ensure compatibility, the gaming experience may not be optimal for all Steam Deck users.

This leak comes as a significant update, especially considering the previous uncertainty surrounding Starfield’s compatibility with the Steam Deck. Many fans and media outlets had speculated that due to the game’s high system requirements and large file size, it might not run well on the handheld device, if at all.

Todd Howard, Bethesda’s director, had been notably vague about the issue, stating in past interviews that he would discuss it “later down the road.”

For those interested in the full details of the leaked patch notes, you can check them out here. Aside from Steam Deck compatibility, the patch also addresses various performance and stability issues, particularly for Xbox Series X/S, as well as visual and gameplay fixes.

While it’s always wise to approach leaked information with caution, if these details are accurate, they confirm that players can take their Starfield adventures on the go with the Steam Deck and ROG Ally—albeit with some potential performance limitations.

Starfield launches into early access on August 31, with the official global release set for September 6.