Starfield dev offers game-changing advice for players jumping in on day one

Starfield hints and tips can’t come from a better source than Bethesda themselves. Head of Publishing Pete Hines has offered some sage wisdom for players looking to get the most out of the game.

Starfield is the next installment in a long line of open-ended Bethesda RPGs and the space-faring adventure is right around the corner. It’s been a long road but by all reports, the game’s year-long delay was definitely worth it.

While this lead-up period to Starfield’s launch is fraught with (avoidable) spoilers and malware. It’s sad to see folks trying to ruin the experience for others but one person who definitely wants players to have the best time is Bethesda big wig Pete Hines.

In an Xbox Livestream, Hines gave what he considers the best Starfield advice for players who want the greatest experience. It might not come as groundbreaking information to long-time Bethesda fans but for those newly captivated by Starfield, we wholeheartedly agree with Hines’ tip.

Pete Hines shares tips on how to play Starfield

“My one piece of advice for folks is: do not ignore your activities,” Hines cautioned viewers. “It feels like throwaway stuff that the game is giving you, but there is some amazing stuff in there.”

Hines elaborated that the massive world of Starfield will often open up pathways that won’t necessarily “feel like a real quest”. Despite that, he encouraged players to follow these threads because they lead to “amazing places” and “amazing stories”.

We imagine this is similar to other Bethesda titles where simple drinking games can evolve into interdimensional excursions. But Hines specifically mentions opportunities called “activities” so take note to seek them out.

“We encourage you to play this like any (Bethesda) game: Do what you want, go where you want, test the game. Be the kind of person you wanna be in this world and see what happens,” Hines finished.

Bethesda Softworks We’re definitely heading to all 100+ planets in Starfield.

Starfield takes off on September 1 for players who’ve purchased the Premium Edition and September 6 for the Standard Edition. The game is also coming to Xbox Game Pass on the Standard Edition launch day.

