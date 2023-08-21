Starfield malware is in the wild & here’s how to avoid it

Starfield might not be out for a few weeks, but the upcoming space-faring RPG appears to be the face of a new malware virus.

The high seas might be much easier to navigate in 2023, but it’s still filled with treachery. A new blog from cyber security researcher, Kevin Beaumont, highlights how a new virus is taking advantage of the hype around Starfield.

Kevin Beaumont/VirusTotal

After several leaks permeated 4chan over the weekend, as the hunt for a leaked version of the Starfield was on. In the blog, the Starfield-themed malware appears to “install” the game, but will then throw up a fake error message when you launch it. In the midst of being put onto the system, it alters Microsoft Defender scanning to remain undetected, as well as attempts to steal Discord access tokens.

Kevin Beaumont

In the blog, Beaumont details that the virus is notable for using official icons and logos, fooling potential users further. The particular strain was highlighted via VirusTotal a week ago and now appears to be infesting some areas of the high seas.

The malware that it does install also opens a backdoor into your PC, allowing anyone to remotely connect and steal your data.

How to avoid Starfield malware

Kevin Beaumont

It goes without saying that if you want to avoid Starfield malware, to not install pirated software onto your PC, and purchase the official releases.

Beaumont also highlights that there are multiple versions of the virus, and he also points out there’s no actual pirate version of the game available. It should also be noted that another version is also a trojan, but is still hard to detect due to the nature of how it was written.

The Senior Director of PR at Starfield’s developer, Bethesda, has come forward after several Starfield leaks, saying that “I really don’t like that” as it gained coverage. There’s no official source for the leaks, but it’s assumed to be coming from review copies or similar early access.

Starfield launches September 6 on Game Pass, PC, and Xbox.