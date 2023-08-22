How to avoid Starfield spoilers as story leaks surface

With Starfield spoilers making the rounds online, here are a few things prospective players can do to avoid unwanted story and gameplay details ahead of launch.

A pre-release version of Starfield is currently in the hands of reviewers and content creators. While some details were always likely to leak, a few bad actors have taken it upon themselves to share whole sections of the game.

One leaker, in particular, recently unleashed 40 minutes of off-screen footage that shows the RPG’s opening and character creation system. Bethesda Softworks has worked diligently to remove such videos from YouTube and social media, but some clips continue to slip through the cracks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Copyright strikes won’t prevent those who like to ruin the fun for others from purposefully spoiling certain details in written text, either. As such, here are a few things fans can do to avoid spoilers before Bethesda’s latest launches in September.

Ways to avoid Starfield spoilers online

The best way to steer clear of Starfield leaks on social media is to mute certain words and phrases. On Twitter, “Starfield,” “Starfield leaks,” and “Starfield spoilers” all have hashtags that – as of writing – are filled with clips and details featuring spoilers.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

A quick look through these hashtags also reveals a number of accounts that seem especially fond of sharing premature details. Needless to say, such pages are more than worthy of a block.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, the mods for Starfield’s subreddit have been great about stamping out any leaks that appear. So fans still interested in discussing the RPG should be safe there, though caution is advised.

Of course, YouTube marks another website that prospective players would do well to avoid, especially since its “Recommended” listings can do more harm than good in certain instances. All anyone can do if a Starfield spoilers video pops up this way is to select the “Don’t recommend channel” option.

Article continues after ad

Those looking forward to Starfield only have to duck and dodge leaks for a little while longer. The long-awaited space RPG finally lands on PC and Xbox on Wednesday, September 6.