Genius Starfield ship build is so good it’s almost cheating

A Starfield player has come up with a unique ship design that makes it incredibly hard for enemies to hit them.

Starfield’s shipbuilding is one of the most interesting and complex systems in the game. It gives you a ton of parts to go out and design the starship of your dreams. While it could always use expansion, if you’re creative you can make some compelling and fascinating designs that stand out.

If you don’t want to come up with your own look, that’s okay too. There have been countless amazing recreations of iconic ships from Sci-fi’s past, such as the Millennium Falcon, the Futurama ship, or even just a hamburger.

However, what about ships that serve more of a function, rather than something aesthetically pleasing? Well, if you go this route, you can become exceptionally hard to shoot. In fact, one player who tried it said it felt almost like cheating.

This unique ship design will make it very hard for enemies to hit you

In a Reddit thread, with over 870 upvotes, user LuckyDog12 showed off their unique ship design meant to strip it down to its base parts and make it as empty of mass as possible. The video posted shows a ship that resembles something more akin to scaffolding than a spaceship.

Still, it works if your intention is not to be shot that much, as enemy ships can be seen firing through the ship’s frame.

While many were impressed with the design, some admit they just couldn’t be seen in the ship. One commenter said: “I just can’t bring myself to go this route.” They continued: “It would be like driving my mom’s mini-van. I can just imagine my character stepping out of the landing bay at the spaceport with their shoulders hunched and their collar pulled up, just hoping that no one cool is looking.”

Regardless of whether it looks cool or not, this clearly works. If you’re struggling with space battles, this is a way you could get passed anything too difficult. Even if you only temporarily make the swap.