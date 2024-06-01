Kick streamer Mellstroy allegedly bribed fans to pitch invade Champions League Final

Belarusian Kick streamer ‘Mellstroy’ looks to be the culprit behind several spectators invading the pitch at the Champions League final on June 1 after putting an eye-watering prize up for grabs.

Eyes were on Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid as the two went head-to-head at Wembley Stadium, with only one team walking away European Champions.

However, the match abruptly came to a halt just 30 seconds in after individuals stormed the pitch, with one containing ‘Mellstroy’ printed in bold text across their shirt, along with advertisements for his Kick Stream.

The 25-year-old Kick streamer, who has over 470,000 followers on the livestreaming platform, reportedly offered his fans an eye-watering $350k for whoever gets on the pitch first. But, it’s unclear if he intends to pay up.

Article continues after ad

Mellstroy has yet to go live or respond since the pitch invasion, but did retweet a photo of one of the fans taking a selfie with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

Article continues after ad

Three individuals were quickly removed from the turf, and the game was swiftly back underway after a brief pause.

It was confirmed at half-time that the pitch invaders had been arrested, with a Wembley spokesperson strongly condemning the interrupters. Spectators were also reminded that it is illegal to enter the field.

Additionally, Mellstroy has been banned from Kick, and his channel is currently inaccessible on the platform. It’s currently unclear if the ban is temporary or if it’s permanent, and Mellstroy hasn’t spoken since the incident occurred.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time a Kick streamer has put a bounty on rushing the stage for a tournament, either. An ongoing feud between CSGO Empire and CSGORoll resulted in the trophy being smashed at the Copenhagen PGL Major in Counter Strike 2.