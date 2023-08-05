Luminosity launches “definitive” Smash Ultimate power rankings for Mid-Year 2023

The Esports and enthusiast gaming brand Luminosity announced a partnership with UltRank to provide “definitive” Smash Ultimate rankings for Mid-Year 2023.

Smash Ultimate continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the Esports community, steadily pulling in viewership through tournaments like GOML 2023, Ultimate Summit 6, and Smash Factor X.

As these tournaments continue and the meta evolves, pro Ultimate players are steadily ranked based on their performance throughout the year.

Now, the enthusiast gaming and Esports brand, Luminosity Gaming, has announced a partnership with the pro-player ranking group UltRank, to provide the “definitive” top 50 rankings for Mid-Year 2023.

Luminosity partners with UltRank for new 2023 Ultimate rankings

Luminosity announced the partnership on Twitter on August 4, 2023, with a tweet that said, “Continuing our commitment to the Smash community, we’re joining forces with UltRank to form LumiRank.”

The esports brand confirmed that “LumiRank will have the same Smash Ultimate ranking content you have come to know and love,” but will simply have increased backing and support from the Luminosity brand.

Luminosity also released a full blog post that announced LumiRank Mid-Year 2023, which the company called “the definitive ranking of the top 50 Smash Ultimate players across the globe for the first half of 2023.”

Those looking forward to seeing these rankings won’t have to wait long, as the post noted the rankings will be released over the next week in the leadup to Super Smash Con 2023.

Smash Ultimate fans can see the LumiRank Mid-Year 2023 release schedule below:

#50 – #41: Monday, August 7th, 2023

#40 – #31: Tuesday, August 8th, 2023

#30 – #21: Wednesday, August 9th, 2023

#20 – #11: Thursday, August 10th, 2023

#10 – #1: Thursday, August 10th, 2023 LIVE @ Super Smash Con 2023

While mainstays of the Smash Ultimate community like MkLeo and Tweek are no doubt going to place fairly high, it’ll be interesting to see where new threats in 2023 stack up in the LumiRank Mid-Year 2023 rankings.