 Smash Ultimate update 11.0.0 patch notes: Pyra added, Pichu buffed, Min Min nerfed - Dexerto
Smash

Smash Ultimate update 11.0.0 adds Pyra, buffs Pichu & nerfs Min Min: patch notes

Published: 5/Mar/2021 1:59 Updated: 5/Mar/2021 2:25

by Isaac McIntyre
Pichu battles in Super Smash Bros Ultimate update 11.0.0 patch notes.
Nintendo

Smash Ultimate

Smash Ultimate has added new fighters Pyra and Mythra in update 11.0.0, alongside a huge pile of Pichu buffs, long-awaited Min Min nerfs, and plenty more ⁠— here’s all the buffs, nerfs, and changes in the March 4 patch notes.

The biggest headliner in 11.0.0 is the new Smash fighter: Pyra and Mythra.

The Xenoblade Chronicles 2 duo is a unique combo act — the first in Smash Ultimate — with Pyra dominating the battlefield with her iconic flame attacks, while Mythra fights with a sword. The two-in-one fighter will be available on live servers as soon as 11.0.0 is installed, pending Nintendo’s green light.

A new Xenoblade-themed map, called “Cloud Sea of Alrest,” has also been released in 11.0.0 alongside Pyra. It is a standard eight-player battlefield.

Pyra in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
Pyra and Mythra have been added to the ever-growing Smash Ultimate roster in 11.0.0.

Pichu gets survivability buffs in 11.0.0

Smash’s 11.0.0 update has a hefty stack of buffs and nerfs for 26 fighters.

Some of the biggest changes are coming for cute Pokemon battler Pichu, as Nintendo looks to increase its survivability. The electric mouse fighter will no longer take as much damage when using its Side Smash, Forward Air Attack, Forward Throw, Side Special, and Up Special.

Pichu will also be “invincible” during its Neutral Air Attack’s damage window.

Pichu copped nerfs to its Side Smash, Forward Throw, Up Special, and more.
Nintendo
Min Min finally nerfed

On the opposite side of the 11.0.0 coin, notorious downloadable ARMS fighter Min Min is getting whacked with nearly half a dozen ability and move nerfs.

Min Min’s side smash attack is getting hit the hardest. It now cannot charge for as long, and has a “reduced launch distance” for the dragon’s lasers while using Dragon’s ARM. Min Min’s air dodge has also had its vulnerability increased.

The same nerf has been applied to the controversial fighter’s falling frames as well.

Min Min, notoriously one of Smash's most hated fighters, has been nerfed.
Nintendo
The new 11.0.0 update should be available on all Nintendo consoles, including the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, from right now.

Here’s the full Smash Ultimate 11.0.0 patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo.

Smash Ultimate update 11.0.0 patch notes

Fighter Move Change
Link Other Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
Captain Falcon Up Special Reduced vulnerability after hitting an opponent.
Jigglypuff Other Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
Zelda Other Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
Pichu Side Smash Attack Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
Pichu Neutral Air Attack Made the ears invincible during the attack’s high-damage window.
Pichu Forward Air Attack Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
Pichu Forward Throw Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
Pichu Side Special Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
Pichu Up Special Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
Ganondorf Up Special Reduced vulnerability after hitting an opponent.
Zero Suit Samus Neutral Air Attack Increased the vulnerability when landing after using the move.
Zero Suit Samus Up Special Decreased attack speed.
Wario Up Tilt Attack Decreased the amount of time the hit detection lasts.
Wario Down Special Decreased attack speed for the third level charge.
Decreased attack speed of the max charge.
Diddy Kong Down Special Increased the amount of time until you can throw another banana peel after throwing one.
King Dedede Side Special Reduced vulnerability.
Increased the chance the Gordo will get stuck on a wall.
Increased the speed you can hit back Gordos that were reflected by the opponent.
R.O.B. Other Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
Villager Other Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
Little Mac Up Smash Attack Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Mii Brawler Other Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
Mii Swordfighter Other Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
Mii Gunner Side Smash Attack Increased attack range.
Mii Gunner Other Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
Palutena Dash Attack Increased vulnerability.
Palutena Forward Air Attack Increased the vulnerability when landing after using the move.
Palutena Grab Attack Decreased the grab range of the normal grab.
Shulk Other Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
Isabelle Other Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
Joker Side Special Increased vulnerability for Eiha.
Joker Down Special Increased vulnerability when Arsene is present and a counter is not triggered.
Hero Other Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
Banjo & Kazooie Other Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
Byleth Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance.
Byleth Down Air Attack Extended launch distance.
Increased power against shields.
Byleth Side Special Increased the opponent’s downtime when shielding from the tip.
Reduced vulnerability when using the move in the air.
Byleth Up Special Extended launch distance when stepping on an opponent with high accumulated damage.
Increased attack speed.
Byleth Other Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
Min Min Air Dodge Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when performing an air dodge.
Min Min Side Smash Attack Shortened the amount of time you can charge a smash attack.
Min Min Side Smash Attack Reduced the launch distance for the dragon’s lasers while using the Dragon ARM.
Min Min Other Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
Steve & Alex Down Smash Attack Increased attack range.
Sephiroth Down Special Made it easier to hit multiple times.

