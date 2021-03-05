Smash Ultimate has added new fighters Pyra and Mythra in update 11.0.0, alongside a huge pile of Pichu buffs, long-awaited Min Min nerfs, and plenty more — here’s all the buffs, nerfs, and changes in the March 4 patch notes.
The biggest headliner in 11.0.0 is the new Smash fighter: Pyra and Mythra.
Advertisement
The Xenoblade Chronicles 2 duo is a unique combo act — the first in Smash Ultimate — with Pyra dominating the battlefield with her iconic flame attacks, while Mythra fights with a sword. The two-in-one fighter will be available on live servers as soon as 11.0.0 is installed, pending Nintendo’s green light.
A new Xenoblade-themed map, called “Cloud Sea of Alrest,” has also been released in 11.0.0 alongside Pyra. It is a standard eight-player battlefield.
Advertisement
Pichu gets survivability buffs in 11.0.0
Smash’s 11.0.0 update has a hefty stack of buffs and nerfs for 26 fighters.
Some of the biggest changes are coming for cute Pokemon battler Pichu, as Nintendo looks to increase its survivability. The electric mouse fighter will no longer take as much damage when using its Side Smash, Forward Air Attack, Forward Throw, Side Special, and Up Special.
Advertisement
- Read More: Nintendo says no more Pokemon DLC
Pichu will also be “invincible” during its Neutral Air Attack’s damage window.
Min Min finally nerfed
On the opposite side of the 11.0.0 coin, notorious downloadable ARMS fighter Min Min is getting whacked with nearly half a dozen ability and move nerfs.
Advertisement
Min Min’s side smash attack is getting hit the hardest. It now cannot charge for as long, and has a “reduced launch distance” for the dragon’s lasers while using Dragon’s ARM. Min Min’s air dodge has also had its vulnerability increased.
- Read More: Overwatch’s Tracer next DLC fighter?
The same nerf has been applied to the controversial fighter’s falling frames as well.
Advertisement
The new 11.0.0 update should be available on all Nintendo consoles, including the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, from right now.
Here’s the full Smash Ultimate 11.0.0 patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo.
Smash Ultimate update 11.0.0 patch notes
|Fighter
|Move
|Change
|Link
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Captain Falcon
|Up Special
|Reduced vulnerability after hitting an opponent.
|Jigglypuff
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Zelda
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Pichu
|Side Smash Attack
|Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Neutral Air Attack
|Made the ears invincible during the attack’s high-damage window.
|Pichu
|Forward Air Attack
|Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Forward Throw
|Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Side Special
|Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Up Special
|Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Ganondorf
|Up Special
|Reduced vulnerability after hitting an opponent.
|Zero Suit Samus
|Neutral Air Attack
|Increased the vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Zero Suit Samus
|Up Special
|Decreased attack speed.
|Wario
|Up Tilt Attack
|Decreased the amount of time the hit detection lasts.
|Wario
|Down Special
|Decreased attack speed for the third level charge.
Decreased attack speed of the max charge.
|Diddy Kong
|Down Special
|Increased the amount of time until you can throw another banana peel after throwing one.
|King Dedede
|Side Special
|Reduced vulnerability.
Increased the chance the Gordo will get stuck on a wall.
Increased the speed you can hit back Gordos that were reflected by the opponent.
|R.O.B.
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Villager
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Little Mac
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Mii Brawler
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Mii Swordfighter
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Mii Gunner
|Side Smash Attack
|Increased attack range.
|Mii Gunner
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Palutena
|Dash Attack
|Increased vulnerability.
|Palutena
|Forward Air Attack
|Increased the vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Palutena
|Grab Attack
|Decreased the grab range of the normal grab.
|Shulk
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Isabelle
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Joker
|Side Special
|Increased vulnerability for Eiha.
|Joker
|Down Special
|Increased vulnerability when Arsene is present and a counter is not triggered.
|Hero
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Banjo & Kazooie
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Byleth
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Byleth
|Down Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
Increased power against shields.
|Byleth
|Side Special
|Increased the opponent’s downtime when shielding from the tip.
Reduced vulnerability when using the move in the air.
|Byleth
|Up Special
|Extended launch distance when stepping on an opponent with high accumulated damage.
Increased attack speed.
|Byleth
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Min Min
|Air Dodge
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when performing an air dodge.
|Min Min
|Side Smash Attack
|Shortened the amount of time you can charge a smash attack.
|Min Min
|Side Smash Attack
|Reduced the launch distance for the dragon’s lasers while using the Dragon ARM.
|Min Min
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Steve & Alex
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased attack range.
|Sephiroth
|Down Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.