Smash Ultimate has added new fighters Pyra and Mythra in update 11.0.0, alongside a huge pile of Pichu buffs, long-awaited Min Min nerfs, and plenty more ⁠— here’s all the buffs, nerfs, and changes in the March 4 patch notes.

The biggest headliner in 11.0.0 is the new Smash fighter: Pyra and Mythra.

Advertisement

The Xenoblade Chronicles 2 duo is a unique combo act — the first in Smash Ultimate — with Pyra dominating the battlefield with her iconic flame attacks, while Mythra fights with a sword. The two-in-one fighter will be available on live servers as soon as 11.0.0 is installed, pending Nintendo’s green light.

A new Xenoblade-themed map, called “Cloud Sea of Alrest,” has also been released in 11.0.0 alongside Pyra. It is a standard eight-player battlefield.

Advertisement

Pichu gets survivability buffs in 11.0.0

Smash’s 11.0.0 update has a hefty stack of buffs and nerfs for 26 fighters.

Some of the biggest changes are coming for cute Pokemon battler Pichu, as Nintendo looks to increase its survivability. The electric mouse fighter will no longer take as much damage when using its Side Smash, Forward Air Attack, Forward Throw, Side Special, and Up Special.

Advertisement

Read More: Nintendo says no more Pokemon DLC

Pichu will also be “invincible” during its Neutral Air Attack’s damage window.

Min Min finally nerfed

On the opposite side of the 11.0.0 coin, notorious downloadable ARMS fighter Min Min is getting whacked with nearly half a dozen ability and move nerfs.

Advertisement

Min Min’s side smash attack is getting hit the hardest. It now cannot charge for as long, and has a “reduced launch distance” for the dragon’s lasers while using Dragon’s ARM. Min Min’s air dodge has also had its vulnerability increased.

The same nerf has been applied to the controversial fighter’s falling frames as well.

Advertisement

The new 11.0.0 update should be available on all Nintendo consoles, including the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, from right now.

Here’s the full Smash Ultimate 11.0.0 patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo.

Smash Ultimate update 11.0.0 patch notes