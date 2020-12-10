 MKLeo reveals top Smash Ultimate fighters with 9.0.2 tier list - Dexerto
MKLeo reveals top Smash Ultimate fighters with 9.0.2 tier list

Published: 10/Dec/2020 0:11

by Michael Gwilliam
MKLeo Smash Ultimate tier list
YouTube/MKLeo

Super Smash Bros Ultimate pro Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ López Pérez revealed his new tier list for patch 9.0.2 and what fighters he thinks are the best to play.

MKLeo is considered to be the best Smash pro in the world today, having won EVO 2019 and numerous other big events during the game’s lifespan.

Now, with the dust settled on the latest balance patch, the T1 star put together his new tier list – and there are some interesting character placements that could catch your eye.

First and foremost, the Smash prodigy decided not to rank any of the Miis, Lucario, Mewtwo, Lucas or Ryu, simply because he just can’t be sure how good they are. That said, the rest of Smash Ultimate’s insanely stacked roster was completely thought out and placed onto different rungs on the list.

Ryu in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
MKLeo wasn’t sure where to put Ryu on his list.

Kicking things off with low tier, MKLeo believes they’re fighters who can be “annoying” if you don’t know how to play against them. While he thinks most characters can get results, they lose 90% of the matchups in the game.

“They have many flaws, they can be punished in a lot of different ways,” Pérez explained.

His low tiers consist of some obvious choices such as Little Mac, Ganondorf, Duck Hunt, and Dr Mario.

Mid-tier, on the other hand, has fighters that MKLeo considers to be “good,” but that have too much counterplay.

To demonstrate this, the Smash star took Banjo and explained why, while he can be annoying to fight with his campy style, a rushdown character can dominate him. Donkey Kong’s issue is he gets combo’d very easily, Zelda’s moves are too hard to connect, and Pichu deals too much self-damage.

Perhaps the most interesting mid-tier is Rosalina, who is the main for fellow pro Samuel ‘Dabuz’ Buzby.

Rosalina and Zelda high-five.
Nintendo
Rosalina and Zelda are both mid-tier according to MKLeo.

“She’s a little bit overrated,” Leo stressed as she loses out to fighters above her on the list.

High-tier was the only section that wasn’t ordered, but according to Leo, these fighters need “something else” to be top tiers.

“These are the characters I consider to be super strong, but man, Nintendo gave them everything except for one thing,” he said, and proceeded to use Marth as an example.

Marth and Lucina
Nintendo
Marth has too many issues to be top tier.

For the Fire Emblem fighter, Marth simply lacks the consistency to get the kills when he needs.

Out of all the high-tiers, Final Fantasy 7’s Cloud seemed to be the one who MKLeo was almost tempted to put in top-tier.

“Every time I see Spargo play, I see that character in the right hands, he can do everything,” he praised. “I consider Cloud to be really good because he doesn’t have to worry about using Limit at a certain point because he knows the Limit is going to disappear.”

Some other notable top-tiers include Link, Hero, Ken, Bowser, Terry, Yoshi and the two newest fighters in Min-Min and Steve.

Cloud charges Limit
Nintendo
Cloud was nerfed a bit in Ultimate, but remains quite good.

Finally, with top tiers,  MKLeo says Pikachu is the best fighter in the game, thanks to his insane recovery, edge guarding, grab combos, you name it.

“He’s broken,” Leo stated.

Next, Leo put his own main in Joker as the second-best in the game, but noted that Arsene wasn’t a “cheat code” like Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp claimed.

Joker in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
Joker is the second best fighter in the game according to MKLeo.

For Leo, Joker wins the majority of the matchups in the game and Arsene makes opponents play differently to get the win.

Rounding out the top tiers, there is Peach, Palutena, Wario, Zero Suit Samus, Wolf, Mr Game and Watch, Lucina, Roy, Mario, Pokemon Trainer, ROB, Snake, Fox and Sonic.

It will be interesting to see how future patches and a potential return to offline events shake up the meta going forward, but for the time being, if you’re planning on competing in online matches, your best bet could be to learn one of MKLeo’s top tiers.

Pokemon Go Game Awards event: start time, remove Shadow Frustration, more

Published: 10/Dec/2020 0:11

by Brent Koepp
The Game Awards 2020 promotion next to Pokemon GO logo.
The Game Awards / Pokemon GO

Pokemon Go The Game Awards

Pokemon Go is teaming up with the Game Awards 2020 for a special in-game event. Players who participate will battle with Team Rocket, while also getting to remove the pesky TM Frustration from their Shadow ‘mon.

The Game Awards is finally upon us, with the industry set to come together on December 10 to celebrate 2020’s best artists and their incredible work. This year’s event is partnering up with Pokemon Go.

Niantic is launching a special in-game event in the mobile title that will run alongside the live ceremony. Players will battle Team Rocket while also getting a whole host of perks and goodies. Here is everything you need to know.

Pokemon GO Shadow Pokemon promotional featuring Mewtwo.
Pokemon Go / Niantic
Go players will be able to remove Frustration TM from Shadow Pokemon during the Game Awards event.

Pokemon Go Game Awards event start time

This year’s Game Awards livestream kicks off at 4:00PM PST and lasts until 10:00PM. While the Pokemon Go event will run alongside the broadcast, Niantic is actually giving players an extra day to celebrate the annual ceremony.

Just like the award show, the event officially launches at 4:00PM PST on December 10, and it ends on December 11 at 4:00PM PST – giving players around 24 hours to partake in the festivities.

In a blog post on the Pokemon game’s website, the developer wrote: “Tune in to The Game Awards tomorrow, Thursday, December 10. You can also look forward to a special event in Pokémon GO starting at that time, during which you can enjoy catching Pokémon and battling Team GO Rocket while you follow along with the show.”

Pokemon Go Game Awards event features

The standout feature of the event is being able to remove the Frustration TM from Shadow Pokemon. As many players can attest to, it’s usually costly or time consuming. However, the Game Awards event is making it easier than ever to remove it.

Niantic’s collaboration is also a good time for Trainers catch more ‘mon with increased Incense effectiveness, as well as stock up on Stardust as the rates will be boosted when catching monsters during the celebration.

  • Incense will be more effective at attracting Pokemon.
  • You’ll earn more Stardust from catches.
  • You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokemon forget Frustration.
  • Team Go Rocket Grunts will be appearing more frequently at PokeStops and in balloons.

Trainers who love Shadow Pokemon will not want to miss out on this event, as this is the perfect time to finally remove Frustration from characters with relative ease. It only lasts for 24 hours though, so use your time wisely.

If nothing else, the in-game Go event will be the perfect distraction to keep fans entertained while watching the annual awards ceremony. And who knows, maybe we will get Poke-related news at the celebration.