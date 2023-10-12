Rise ‘N Grind 2023: Smash Ultimate streams, Steve ban, schedule, players, more

Top talent from Japan, Europe and North America will be colliding at Rise ‘N Grind 2023 as one of the biggest months on the Smash Ultimate calendar continues.

Rise ‘N Grind is shaping up to be one of the most interesting events of October with loads of storylines to follow given the results of recent tournaments.

‘Miya,’ the formidable Game & Watch from Japan, is making his return to the United States fresh off his biggest victory yet at Kagaribi 11, where he bested the world’s top player ‘Acola‘ in back-to-back sets.

Despite being the favorite, he’s going to have his hands full competing against the red-hot Frenchman ‘Glutonny,’ who has won consecutive tournaments at Tera and then at ReWired Fest.

Speaking of Tera, ‘Tweek,’ the player Glutonny stunned to win the event on home soil, will be looking for revenge. He’ll be joined by fellow Luminosity teammate ‘MkLeo,’ who could be a major wildcard given his status as the former best in the world.

Other notable entrants include Canadian FGC upstart ‘Riddles,’ ‘Dabuzz,’ ‘Muteace,’ ‘Kurama’ and Pikachu player ‘ShinyMark.’ However, there won’t be any crafting going on, because the most controversial fighter in the game, Steve, is banned at this event.

Rise ‘N Grind 2023 schedule

The action begins on Friday, October 13, with low-tier pools at noon CST, followed by doubles at 4 PM, and Squad Strike a bit later at 8, saving the big singles action for the next day.

On Saturday, things heat up as singles kick off at 2 PM, with Crew Battles later on at 6 PM to close out the day.

Rise ‘N Grind

Grand Finals Sunday starts bright and early at 12 PM to cut the competition down to the final 8. The remaining players will then battle it out at 7 PM to crown a champion.

How to watch Rise ‘N Grind 2023

BTS Smash will be providing the mainstream for Rise ‘N Grind, with Collision Series providing a side broadcast for even more matches.

For those who may want to tune into another language, ‘humandotgg’ will be broadcasting French coverage while ‘mysticsquad_tv’ will handle the Spanish side.

We’ve embedded the main BTS broadcast here for your convenience.

Rise ‘N Grind is right in the middle of a very busy October as The Big House 11 follows next week and Luminosity Make Moves Miami 2023 rounds out the month.

With the year beginning to wind down, this event could go a long way to deciding the final Smash rankings at the end of 2023 so be sure to tune in and check out all the action.