Luminosity sign MkLeo & Tweek to form “the greatest Smash roster of all time”

Luminosty Gaming have signed two of the biggest free agents of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate scene in Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ Lopez Perez and Gavin ‘Tweek’ Dempsey to form the “greatest smash roster of all time.”

The state of Smash Ultimate esports looked dire as both Tweek and MkLeo left their respective organizations in February in the wake of Beyond The Summit, an esports tournament organizer known for its Smash events, and Nintendo shutting down the 2022 Smash World Tour finals.

But, Luminosity have swooped in and signed both players to its roster ahead of the start of Smash Ultimate Summit 6.

With the signings, Luminosity now have two of the top 10 Smash Ultimate players in the world and two players that have quite a history together. Both have been considered the No. 1 player in the esport at different times and have met in top eights and tournament grand finals numerous times before.

Luminosity sign two big Smash names

The two famously battled for the title of best in the world shortly after the game was released in 2019 by facing off in three major grand finals at Frostbite, Evo and MomoCon, MkLeo won two of the three matchups. The last time the two played in a finals match against each other was in 2021 at Smash Ultimate Summit 3.

While the two have continued to meet in bracket, MkLeo has widened the gap between them in terms of results as Tweek had a bit of a downturn at post-lockdown events and the Mexican player continued to dominate in tournaments.

Luminosity will add these two along with the two Smash players already on the roster in top 15 ranked Enrique ‘Maister’ Hernández Solís and Super Smash Bros. Melee competitor Avery ‘Ginger’ Wilson.

Fans will see the two sporting Luminosity jerseys and colors at Smash Ultimate Summit 6 as the competition starts its bracket on March 24.