Ex-WWE star Eva Marie thanks PETA for making her become a hunter

Ex-WWE superstar Natalie Eva Marie thanked PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) for turning her on to hunting for her food.

In an interview with Hook & Barrel Magazine, the Total Divas star said her godfather enjoyed hunting, but she was too preoccupied with team sports as a child to join him. She revealed that she got into it after watching a PETA documentary about factory farming.

“Shout out to PETA because you guys made me a hunter,” she said. “Thank you very much. Because they did all the hard work by showcasing factory farming… so now I’m going to go hunt my own meat. You should know where your meat comes from.”

The 39-year-old specifically pointed to the nutrition of non-processed, wild game. “One reason was obviously the food. [Husband Jonathan Coyle] is really into nutrition and health and wellness.

“And anybody that has followed my journey by watching Total Divas, and things of that nature, knows I truly believe health is wealth. If you don’t have your health, you have nothing,” she explained.

The model also believes hunting is something that humans are “meant to do.” She added: “Hunting makes you appreciate food a lot more, and we make sure we have zero waste from the wild game we take. When you go out there, and you actually see this beautiful, majestic animal, it is mind-blowing.

“I feel like anybody who has never done it should at least experience it once. I get that it’s not for everybody. But to experience it one time I think would do a lot of people a solid from understanding what goes into it, the love, the appreciation, all of the emotions.”

Marie also spoke about the conservation benefits, claiming that if everyone was educated about this aspect, it would reduce the negative stigma often associated with hunting.