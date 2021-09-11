Smash legend Hbox reacts to Waluigi in Project M trailer: “Nintendo is missing out”

A fan-made trailer finally adding Waluigi to Smash has gone viral on TikTok, and streamer Hungrybox thinks Nintendo is missing out on the opportunity of a lifetime.

Smash players were blown away after KingBobGaming unveiled their trailer examining Waluigi’s full potential as a character using the Project M mod.

One of those fans was Hungrybox, who after watching the trailer, urged Nintendo to “give the people what they want” after years of waiting and wishing.

Like the rest of us, Hbox was blown away by just how good and professional the trailer looked. If you didn’t know better, you’d probably think Waluigi was actually being added to Smash!

“This could be so sick,” the streamer said as he watched the purple-clad antagonist’s made up move set in the trailer. Most Smash players who have watched the trailer probably agree, who wouldn’t want to lob tennis balls as an attack?

Aside from the impressive trailer though, Hungry does think that Nintendo made a major fumble by never including Waluigi in the Smash series.

“Nintendo is missing out on such an opportunity,” the streamer and Smash pro lamented. “Give the people what they want, this could be so sick.”

The hope for Waluigi isn’t completely dead, as there is one final fighter yet to be revealed for Smash Ultimate, but to be honest, his prospects don’t look great.

If Nintendo were seriously considering him as an option they might have leaned into the incorrect leaks from earlier in the year, but so far we’ve seen nothing of the sort.

We do have a guess for who the final fighter(s) might be, but we won’t know for sure until Nintendo makes an announcement sometime before the end of the year.