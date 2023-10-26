Luminosity Makes Moves Miami: Smash Ultimate streams, Steve ban, schedule, more

Hundreds of Smash Ultimate players will battle it out this weekend at Luminosity Makes Moves Miami with the highest-placing competitor earning one of the last three spots for Watch The Throne. Here’s how you can tune in.

Luminosity stars and many of the Smash world’s best will collide in Miami for what is expected to be one hell of a tournament.

Going into this event, all eyes are going to be on Luminosity’s Tweek and MkLeo as both talents have yet to win a Premier tournament since signing with the organization, although they have come close.

Elsewhere, FaZe Sparg0 and Moist’s legendary Fox player Light will look to capture glory and pick up momentum going into Port Priority and WTT.

With many of the top seeds already qualified for Watch The Throne, all eyes were going to turn to Sonix, Zomba, Muteace, Canadian FGC powerhouse Riddles, and Japanese invader Neo to secure LMMM’s spot.

This is a Steve banned event, however, so players won’t have to worry about the OP Minecraft fighter standing in their way.

Luminosity Makes Moves Miami schedule

The action kicks off on Friday, October 27 with the doubles side of the event at 11 AM EST, and Melee doubles at 3 PM.

On Saturday, Ultimate Pools start at 12 PM EST with Pool A and each subsequent pool will kick off two hours later until there are just 64 players remaining in the bracket.

Luminosity Makes Moves Miami It’s going to be a wild weekend in Miami.

Championship Sunday starts at 12 PM with Melee Top 8 followed by that aforementioned 64-player Ultimate bracket at 3:30. SSBU’s top 8 will then commence at 6:30.

How to watch Luminosity Makes Moves Miami

You can tune into the action on Luminosity Gaming’s Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

In addition, VGBC’s channels will be broadcasting matches as well, so be sure to catch both Melee and Ultimate there.

With no clear favorite on who will pick up the W going into Luminosity Makes Moves Miami, it’s anyone’s guess on how this event will go down and we could be in for one of the wildest Smash tournaments in a while.

