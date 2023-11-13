Luminosity Gaming on growing Smash, working with Nintendo, an LG invitational & more

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Luminosity Gaming’s Alex Gonzalez discussed the org’s future in Smash, comparisons made to Panda Global, signing new players, and much more.

Luminosity Gaming has emerged as one of the biggest esports orgs in the Smash Ultimate scene, signing some of the game’s top pros and putting together numerous competitive events.

2023 saw LG grow considerably in Smash, signing the likes of MkLeo, Tweek and Port Priority 8 winner Sonix, all while announcing new tournaments coming next year.

With the next year looking stacked, Dexerto spoke with Alex Gonzalez shortly after Luminosity Makes Moves Miami 2023 about LG’s plans for the future as the org continues to make a name for itself in the Smash scene.

Luminosity has made some big moves in the Smash scene, signing players and announcing new events. What made you want to increase your involvement?

“Every investment Luminosity has made into the Smash scene and its players continues to show us just how vibrant and passionate this community truly is. When MkLeo and Tweek both became available, we knew that was an opportunity we could not pass up. Since then, we’ve expanded our portfolio to include our Luminosity Smash YouTube channel, have signed top creators like EE and Coney, invested into LumiRank, and of course, are planning our series of Makes Moves events across North America.”

Luminosity Gaming LG has plenty of events planned for 2024.

What made you want to do another Toronto event and add another major to the city? Can you reveal a bit more about 2024’s GOML and Let’s Make Moves Toronto?

“Toronto acts as the home base for our event partners, so it made a lot of sense to bring another major event to the Smash scene that already attends GOML and supports these types of tournaments. GOML focuses on a variety of titles, and the event as a whole is not a direct part of our Makes Moves series, but rather a standalone fighting game event that happens to include Smash Ultimate and Melee.”

Is there ever a chance you’d want to expand in Montreal?

“We’re not currently looking to expand into new opportunities for 2024, but are always looking into 2025 and other venues or cities that could make sense.”

LMMM is massive despite Steve being banned from the event. How do you feel about many top players no longer wanting to attend events where he’s not allowed?

“We’re actively taking community feedback via LumiRank and our event hosts to ensure that we provide the best possible experience for all competitors and viewers.”

LMMM is also a qualifier for the Watch The Throne invitational. Are there any plans for a Luminosity invitational? If not right now, is that something you’d like to do?

“Just a happy coincidence, but we’re excited to see what two of our Luminosity members, EE and Tweek (and the rest of their team), put together at Watch The Throne. I wouldn’t rule out a Luminosity Invitational in the future.”

Nintendo just announced controversial new guidelines for “community events.” Do you think these will hurt smaller tournaments?

“We’ll have to wait and see. I’m cautiously optimistic.”

How is Lumonisity’s relationship with Nintendo? To what extent have you been working with them?

“We have the same relationship that you would expect any major event organizer to have with Nintendo regarding Smash events. Enthusiast Gaming has an individual and separate relationship with Nintendo focused on brand campaigns like Nintendo Juniors.”

How do you find Nintendo compares to other companies that are actively involved in their esports scenes?

“Nintendo, like all other publishers we have chosen to work and collaborate with, are strong communicators. We’re all looking for a path to long-term success while participating or operating events within their respective titles.”

What are your plans for other major events in the future as far as sponsorship and partnerships?

“Any sponsorships or partners that can elevate the experience for viewers and attendees at our events is something that we welcome. It has to fit our brand and the community.”

Luminosity Gaming MkLeo and Tweek joined Luminosity together in a shock double signing.

Some people have drawn comparisons to Luminosity and Panda Global. Although you’ve confirmed that there are no plans for a circuit, you’ve certainly filled the PG void through Lumirank. Do you think these comparisons are valid? Where will Luminosity succeed where Panda failed?

“I wouldn’t say the concerns are valid, but I can definitely understand where some people are making comparisons since we have done some of the same things. At the end of the day, we’re focused on rostering some of the top players and content creators while operating our Makes Moves series and LumiRank system. We’re already seeing huge success, whether it is VOD YouTube content or the live event viewership – we plan to continue doing that (and more).”

Luminosity has signed some of the biggest names such as MkLeo and Tweek. Are you finally done with signings or are more still to come? Will Luminosity ever sign EU or Japanese players?

“We can’t leak all our future signings, but there is always something else around the corner. We’re currently focused on North America, but that doesn’t mean the doors are closed for a European or Japanese players in the future.”

