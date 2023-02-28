Tweek joins MkLeo as Smash Ultimate free agent after leaving TSM

Smash Ultimate pro Gavin ‘Tweek’ Dempsey is the latest player to be a free agent after leaving TSM.

On February 28, TSM announced that it would be parting ways with the Diddy Kong and Sephiroth main after four years with the org.

During his time with TSM, Tweek would rise to become arguably the best American player in the world with numerous tournament wins and strong placings under his belt.

Despite a rough beginning to the post-lockdown period, Tweek ended 2022 strong. He was able to win Port Priority 7 and placed second at Mainstage 2022 and Ludwig’s Scuffed World Tour, losing to Sparg0 both times.

Dempsey would avenge his losses to the Mexican prodigy at Let’s Make Big Moves 2023 by besting the Cloud superstar in a five-game Grand Finals set.

Tweek joins MkLeo as free agent amid Smash Ultimate drama

Tweek’s departure from TSM comes just a week after T1 parted ways with Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ Lopez Perez.

So far, it’s not clear if anyone will pick up either player, but it comes at a time where the future of Smash esports is looking quite rough.

Nintendo infamously shut down the 2022 Smash World Tour finals, leading to a backlash that resulted in the officially licensed Panda Cup being postponed.

Amid this brouhaha, Beyond The Summit announced they would be shutting down after Ultimate Summit 6, a tournament that both Tweek and MkLeo are scheduled to attend.

While all this is going on, a new tech involving the ever-controversial fighter Steve has resulted in many calling for the Minecraft character to be banned and some tournaments have even done so already.

We’ll have to see what the future holds for Smash as the esports winter continues.