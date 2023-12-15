Upcoming LEGO Ninjago sets in 2024

Brand new LEGO Ninjago sets are on their way very soon, breaking out their sick ninja moves in early 2024.

As the new year looms and fans enjoy the new LEGO x Fortnite collaboration event, it’s important to remember that new LEGO sets are also on their way next year. While this is worth discussing, you’ll be hard-pressed to avoid fans mentioning LEGO Ninjago.

LEGO Ninjago may not be as recognizable to the general public as Star Wars, Marvel, or Harry Potter. Still, it has achieved cult status among its fanbase through its various shows and movies and can also make excellent gifts for young LEGO fans. After all, whether humans or turtles, ninjas are wicked cool.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LEGO Ninjago sets coming in 2024

Plenty of sets are being added to the LEGO Ninjago line early next year, so fans had best make some shelf space for these fantastic sets.

LEGO Ninjago Egalt the Master Dragon – 71809

The LEGO Ninjago Egalt the Master Dragon set contains 532 pieces making up the mighty dragon and features five minifigures of young ninjas ready to battle the forces of evil. This set is priced at $69.99 and will become available to order from January 1, 2024.

LEGO Ninjago Sora’s Elemental Tech Mech – 71807

The LEGO Ninjago Sora’s Elemental Tech Mech set contains 209 pieces, making up the mech and a small cherry blossom tree. The set also features two minifigures of Sora and a Wolf Mask Claw Warrior battling it out. This set is priced at $19.99 and will make its way to store shelves starting January 1, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LEGO Ninjago Kai’s Elemental Fire Mech – 71808

The LEGO Ninjago Kai’s Elemental Fire Mech set contains 322 pieces, making up the firey mech and Wolf mech. The set also features four minifigures of Kai, Jordana, Zane, and a Wolf Mask Warrior ready to bring a mech to a ninja fight. This set is priced at $29.99 and will become available to order on January 1, 2024.

LEGO Ninjago Cole’s Elemental Earth Mech – 71806

The LEGO Ninjago Cole’s Elemental Earth Mech set contains 235 pieces, making up the mighty machine and its Earth-shattering hammer. Two minifigures of Cole and a Wolf Mask Warrior, who’s most likely fleeing for his life, are included in the set. This set is priced at $19.99 and will make its way to store shelves starting January 1, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The LEGO Ninjago Elemental Mech sets can swap specific body parts and weapons for fans to create their desired mech piloted by their favorite LEGO Ninjago Ninja. While this may appeal to younger LEGO fans, mature LEGO enthusiasts may want more complex builds for their collection.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

LEGO Ninjago Arin’s Battle Mech – 71804

The LEGO Ninjago Arin’s Battle Mech set contains 104 pieces making up the mech, Wolf Mask Glider, and small build of a crystal cave. The set also features two minifigures, Arin and a Wolf Mask Warrior, fighting for the magic hammer within the cave. This set is priced at $15.99 and will become available to order on January 1, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LEGO Ninjago Jay’s Mech Battle Pack

The LEGO Ninjago Jay’s Mech Battle Pack set 78 pieces, making up the stud-shooting mech. The set also comes with four minifigures: the Wolf Mask Claw Warrior, Wolf Mask Guard, Master Lloyd, and Jay piloting the mech. This set will be released on January 1, 2024, and is priced at a low $9.99.

LEGO Ninjago Kai’s Rising Dragon Strike – 71801

The LEGO Ninjago Kai’s Rising Dragon Strike set contains 24 pieces, making up the rideable dragon attack. This set also comes with two minifigures, a crossbow-wielding Wolf Mask Guard and Ninjago Kai. This set is priced at $9.99 and will be available to order starting January 1, 2024.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Ninjago Arin’s Rising Dragon Strike – 71803

The LEGO Ninjago Arin’s Rising Dragon Strike set contains 27 pieces, making up the rideable dragon attack. This set also comes with two minifigures, a sword-wielding Wolf Mask Warrior and Ninjago Arin. This set is will be available to order starting January 1, 2024 and is priced at $9.99.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Ninjago Nya’s Rising Dragon Strike – 71802

The LEGO Ninjago Nya’s Rising Dragon Strike set contains 26 pieces, making up the rideable dragon attack. This set also comes with two minifigures, a claw-wielding Wolf Mask Claw Warrior and Ninjago Nya. This set will be available to order starting January 1, 2024, and is priced at $9.99.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Ninjago Kai’s Source Dragon Battle – 71815

The LEGO Ninjago Kai’s Source Dragon Battle set contains 120 pieces, making up the articulated ferocious dragon, small forest trap, and makeshift cannon. The set features four minifigures: Climber Kai, Wyldfyre, Wolf Mask Warrior, and a Wolf Mask Guard. This set is priced at $37.99 and aims for a release date of March 1, 2024.

Those are all the new LEGO Ninjago sets heading our way in early 2024, though we may not see them enter or leave the shelves with their ninja stealth. For now, check out the upcoming sets in the LEGO Technic collaboration with NASA coming next year, and learn how to save on retiring LEGO Star Wars sets before they’re gone forever.

Article continues after ad