There are more choices than ever for the best Nintendo Amiibo in 2023.

If you’re a seasoned Nintendo fan then you’ll be familiar with some of the best Nintendo Amiibo available on the Japanese hardware manufacturer’s most recent consoles. Originally launching nearly a decade ago on the ill-fated Wii U, these Nintendo-themed figurines represent characters and franchises from the entirety of the company’s history. What’s more, as time has progressed, guest characters have become common as well. For the curious, we’re also bringing you the 10 rarest and most expensive Amiibo ever made as well.

Considering the Nintendo Switch is coming up to seven years old at this point, and with hundreds of the figurines in circulation, there’s no shortage of the best Nintendo Amiibo picks. That’s where our buying guide comes in. We’re rounding up all the must-have items by franchise while considering all budgets to help you find the right item for you. Whether you want them for purely decorative reasons, or for in-game functionality with the best Nintendo Switch games, this is our definitive list.

1. Link (Ocarina of Time)

Nintendo

The best Legend of Zelda Amiibo

While there’s no shortage of outstanding-looking Legend of Zelda Amiibo, including entries from many mainline titles, this rendition of Link from Ocarina of Time ultimately wins out. This is for its bright colors and its level of detail which matches up with the 3DS port of the original Nintendo 64 game, complete with the Song of Time pose, too.



Other honorable mentions go to the Wolf Link Amiibo from Twilight Princess and the 8-bit Link which faithfully captures his appearance from the first-ever Legend of Zelda game on the NES. However, no design is quite as iconic as the character’s first foray into 3D which revolutionized the genre and made the franchise the powerhouse it is today.

2. Super Mario Amiibo

Nintendo

The best Super Mario Bros. Amiibo

There have been a ton of great Mario Amiibo over the years but none can quite capture the simplicity and the iconic status of the character quite like the first model. Not only is this edition of the Brooklyn plumber striking a familiar pose, but it’s also detailed in classic fashion.

Really, the entire line of Super Mario Amiibo deserves a spot on this list, such as Luigi, Bowser, and Princess Peach. Where some older Amiibo designs have skyrocketed in price or have become near-impossible to find for retail price, this line has been a consistent performer in the years since its inception. If you want good-looking Mario figurines then you can’t really go wrong here.

3. Metroid Dread Amiibo 2-pack

Nintendo

The best Metroid Amiibo

Metroid Dread was a serious return to form for Samus Aran which transported the franchise back to its 2D roots on console for the first time in many years. Consequently, it’s one of the best games in the whole franchise and made better by its striking art direction and oppressive atmosphere. Now, it’s captured in Amiibo form as for a very competitive price you’re getting both Samus herself and the E.M.M.I. as well.

The pose that Samus is striking here is particularly aggressive and battle-hardened. This isn’t her first adventure out into deep space, so it makes sense she would take no nonsense here. Her suit is adorned in a particularly fetching glossy blue and white finish which is something new to her tried-and-true design of almost 30 years, too.

4. Splatoon 3-pack Amiibo

Nintendo

The best Splatoon Amiibo

One of Nintendo’s newest franchises, Splatoon has had a total of three games only further exploding in popularity with its jump to the Nintendo Switch after the humble beginnings on the Wii U. While there are several Splatoon-themed packs to choose from, you just can’t beat the value or iconic status of the original as it packs in an Inkly Girl, Boy, and Squid for a competitive price.

What’s more, the two characters are themed appropriately in rival colors of orange and blue respectively which were the paint colors of the first title. For something more current with the most recent release, Splatoon 3, Nintendo also released an updated 3-pack set with Octoling, Inkling, and Small Fry, however, this will run you around $20 more. We can recommend both, so it just comes down to which game you’d rather have represented on your shelf.

5. Kirby Amiibo

Nintendo

The best Kirby Amiibo

This is a simple one. If you’re a fan of the pink character that Masahiro Sakurai created or any number of the HAL Laboratory-developed titles then you’ll enjoy the Kirby Amiibo. This version of the character sees him sitting on a star with a vivid expression and waving, which is about as iconic to Kirby as you can really get.

Interestingly enough, the star that Kirby rides is elevated and titled from the base which helps to give the Kirby Amiibo a sense of motion which is something we cannot say for every model in the set. Should you want to fill out the rogues gallery, there’s also the villainous King Dedede and the antihero Metaknight to consider as well.

6. Shovel Knight Treasure Trove 3-Pack

Nintendo

The best indie game Amiibo

Shovel Knight is an awesome indie game that has continued to receive love and support from Yacht Club Games years after its inception. This Amiibo collection bundles in villains from the villains from the game’s expansions which lovingly recreates Specter Knight, Plague Knight, and King Knight.

With that said, should you want to complete the collection, you can also pick up Shovel Knight himself or go the distance with a Treasure Trove Edition variant which is suitably covered in a shiny gold finish. What’s most interesting about these characters is that they are third-party offerings but are still up to the usual high standards of Nintendo’s quality.

Best Nintendo Amiibo in 2023 – FAQs

We’re answering all the burning questions you could have about Nintendo Amiibo this year to help you make a choice that’s right for you.

Which is the rarest Amiibo ever made?

The Qbby Amiibo from the BoxBoy! series is the rarest Amiibo ever made as it was only released briefly in Japan back in early 2017 with a limited run of 3DS copies. Current listings have it valued at upwards of $250-300.

Are Amiibo worth collecting?

If you’re a fan of Nintendo and its games then Amiibo are absolutely worth collecting as they are high-quality figurines based on iconic gaming franchises for good prices.

How do I use Amiibo figures on Nintendo Switch?

You use Amiibo by tapping the bottom of them against the NFC touchpoint on the right Joy-Con controller. Depending on the supported software, you could earn in-game bonuses or extra items, too.

