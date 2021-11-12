Former Smash pro ZeRo to “address everything” after documentary on allegations airs

Former Super Smash Bros. pro Gonzalo ‘ZeRo’ Barrios will be addressing past sexual misconducts against him once a new YouTube documentary purporting to reveal “what really happened” airs.

During his professional career, ZeRo was considered one of the best Smash players of all time, winning over 50 tournaments in a row in Smash 4.

When Ultimate was released, Barrios switched to full-time content creation on YouTube and Twitch before being signed to Facebook Gaming. However, during the summer of 2020, it was alleged that he had sent inappropriate messages to underage girls.

After he admitted to sending the “horrendous” messages, he was dropped by his org, Tempo Storm, and was subsequently banned from Twitch.

ZeRo to speak out after new documentary airs

On November 16, a new documentary by YouTuber Technicals titled “What Really Happened to ZeRo” will air and shed light on the situation.

Following Technicals posting a trailer for the video, alongside its release date to Twitter, ZeRo broke his social media silence by retweeting it and sending a message to his fans.

“Hello, it’s been a while. I’m releasing a video statement on my YouTube channel November 16th,” he said. “Please look forward to it as it will address everything. Thank you.”

In the time since the allegations and subsequently his confession, ZeRo’s life has been difficult.

Back in March of 2021, his former partner, Vanessa, revealed he was in the hospital following a suicide attempt.

It’s not clear what time they will air on, but it will be very interesting to see what, if any, new information is provided in both the upcoming documentary and ZeRo’s own personal video.