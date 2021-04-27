Former Smash pro ZeRo finally updates fans after suicide attempt - Dexerto

Gonzalo ‘ZeRo’ Barrios spoke out on social media for the first time since attempting to take his own life, thanking fans for their “beautiful” messages and apologizing for “concerning everyone.”

ZeRo was the most dominant Super Smash Bros. on the Wii and Wii U versions of the game. He won 56 tournaments in a row between November 2014 and October 2015 and earned more than $100,000 for his efforts.

However, it all came crashing down in 2020 when he was accused of sexting two minors in 2014, which he eventually admitted was true. He lost sponsors and ultimately announced his retirement.

The situation took a toll on his mental health.

He was hospitalized in March 2021 after attempting to take his own life and kept a low profile ever since. His condition remained a mystery. But he finally posted on social media for the first time since it happened.

“Thank you, everyone, for the beautiful messages and birthday wishes,” he said. “Life has been insane. I’m posting something this week to update you guys. I’m sorry for concerning everyone. I feel really guilty and bad about it. Take care, everyone.”

Despite the mistakes he’s made in the past, people are still genuinely concerned about his wellbeing, including his ex-girlfriend. They’re all hoping his next update is a positive one and that he’s on the road to recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZeRo / Gaming / Motocross (@zerowondering)

It might take him some time to get back on the saddle, but the fact he broke his silence on social media and is willing to do it again soon is a sign that he’s doing better.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).