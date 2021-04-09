Smash pro Nairo makes huge YouTube streaming debut after controversial Twitch ban - Dexerto

Nairoby ‘Nairo’ Quezada’s return to streaming has gone off with a bang, with the Smash pro’s YouTube debut peaking at over 23,000 viewers with thousands of dollars of donations flooding in. It comes after Twitch is yet to lift his ban on their platform.

Nairo has found his way back into the arms of the Smash Ultimate community.

After breaking his silence back in February with sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him “fully resolved,” he is now moving forward and back to doing what he loves.

While Twitch is yet to unban Nairo despite having his name publicly cleared, the Smash Ultimate star wanted to get back onto the content grind. So he swapped to YouTube, and the fans came with him.

The Smash Ultimate star was doing what he does best on his return stream: Decimating whoever dared challenged him. Playing online games for hours on end, Nairo looked just as clean as he did before his hiatus.

“This feels so bizarre. It’s been a while guys, so I apologize if I miss [anything],” he said at the start.

It didn’t take long for Nairo to break his own Twitch records.

Nairo’s stream capped out at over 23,000 concurrent viewers on his six-hour stream, almost twice what he peaked on Twitch (13,213 on June 30, 2020 according to Sullygnome).

He received thousands of dollars in donations on his stream, as well as 7,000 new subscribers and 2,000 members (similar to Twitch subs) in the last 24 hours.

Over 40,000 people unsubscribed to Nairo’s channel in the weeks after the initial allegations came to light. He has managed to gain back almost all of that since his February return video.

It’s a sign of times to come for Nairo, who is looking to finalize his Twitch unban so he can start competing in tournaments again.

If the appeal is successful, he may jump back over to Twitch for streaming too, but for now, he’s raking it in on YouTube, and everyone’s glad to see him.