EA reportedly planning to reveal details about The Sims 5 “soon”

According to industry insiders, The Sims developers EA are allegedly planning on revealing The Sims 5 very soon.

EA are looking at officially announcing The Sims 5 sometime in October 2022, according to industry insider Jeff Grubb.

Grubb spoke about the upcoming Sims game in a Giant Bomb videocast early in September. These comments arrived soon after EA revealed The Sims 4 will be turning into a free-to-play experience.

Grubb spoke about how The Sims 5 is likely to be revealed soon. However, he did also add that despite a reveal coming soon, the actual game is still a while away.

“Expect to hear about The Sims 5 soon, do not expect to be playing it soon, the game is still a very long way off, apparently,” he said.

With Grubb stating the reveal is likely to happen sometime in October then there is a good chance that The Sims 5 will be revealed during the upcoming Behind The Sims Summit, an event dedicated to the franchise, set to take place on October 18 at 10AM PT.

The event will be held on the official The Sims YouTube and Twitch channels and, on top of potentially revealing The Sims 5, will share further details on The Sims 4’s transition to free-to-play.

The Sims is one of the most successful game franchises of all time. The Sims 4 was first released in 2014 and since then has gotten constant support from EA in the form of patch updates, expansion packs and much more.

In May 2022, the game even added in a brand new pronoun feature in the create-a-sim update, allowing players to further customize the identity of their characters and Sims. In a press release regarding the new feature, EA and Maxis noted the “first version of the customizable pronouns update” as taking “another step to make the game a more inclusive place.”