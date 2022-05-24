The Sims 4 reveals new pronouns feature in Create-a-Sim update

In a brand new update to The Sims 4, the long-requested addition of a pronouns feature has landed in Create-a-Sim, allowing Simmers to further customize more facets of a Sim’s identity in the game.

The fourth mainline entry in The Sims franchise has been one of the most customizable when it comes to creating a Sim, allowing Simmers to tweak every facet of their appearance, from body shape to voice pitch and walk styles.

In 2016, an update to CAS was released, overhauling gender identity in the game, and adding options to customize a Sim’s physical frame, clothing preferences, reproductive options, and toilet usage. Now, the newest addition of pronouns aims to take this to the next level.

The Sims 4 pronouns update

In a press release regarding the new feature, EA and Maxis stated that the update, released on May 24, 2022, is noted as being the “first version of the customizable pronouns update” and takes “another step to make the game a more inclusive place”, by allowing Simmers to customize the pronouns that their Sim uses.

As shown in the screenshot above, the feature — which can be accessed at the top of the UI next to where a player enters a Sim’s name in Create-a-Sim — lets you customize every detail of how they are addressed, from the subjective through to reflexive pronouns.

Read More: Why pronouns are important in video games like The Sims 4

Working with the It Gets Better Project and GLAAD, the Sims team strived to “better understand the use and impact of pronouns and where binary representations of gender are present” in the game itself.

EA and Maxis have noted that while this update is only currently available in the English version of The Sims 4, this “more inclusive experience for Simmers” is the first step of adding more representation options to the game, as they work to expand this into more languages over time.

The update is yet another step toward providing more inclusivity options in a title that gives players tools to represent themselves and their own identities. As more updates on pronouns are added, we’ll be sure to keep you informed with all of the latest news.

