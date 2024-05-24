The Sims 4 gets dedicated bug fixing team as issues pile up

A new team dedicated to fixing The Sims 4’s bugs and improving the game’s performance has been established. These are the things that players can expect next.

After various bugs and issues have plagued The Sims 4 over the years, EA has finally assembled a team dedicated to tackling “reported concerns.” This announcement was shared via a post on X on May 23 detailing what developers intend to implement for the game.

“We know that technical issues with The Sims 4 have interrupted your gameplay over time and we recognize that this has caused you much frustration,” devs wrote.

With this new internal team finally on board, it’s now possible for the game to see an increase in the number of fixes and patch updates.

As mentioned in the post, the first update is already scheduled for later this month. Once the first update rolls out, other patches will be released “roughly every two months.”

A Laundry List compiling “community concerns” the team is looking to resolve on this month’s patch has also been shared.

Included in the list are some notable in-game bugs from the base game and various expansion packs, such as Sims ignoring dirty dishes in corners and campfires causing too many fires, among others.

Aside from bug fixes, the team is also looking into “making core improvements to the performance of The Sims 4.” This includes “optimizations across platforms so the game uses less memory,” leading to fewer crashes, improved framerate, and “a more responsive simulation.”

EA has also encouraged players to report issues via Answers HQ in the Laundry List blog post as it’s currently their primary source for information regarding player experiences.

Additionally, with bug fixes and updates getting more frequent, it’s worth remembering that those playing with mods will have to remove or update them first, as there’s a chance they might conflict with the patch and cause even more in-game issues.