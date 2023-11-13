An incredible $70 off the Razer Basilisk Ultimate mouse in early Black Friday sale

Razer’s premium wireless gaming mouse, the Basilisk Ultimate, is available at Best Buy with $70 off as part of a great pre-Black Friday deal.

When engaging in hardcore gaming, you need a mouse that is durable and responsive and can offer you all the features that you need. Thankfully Razer has just such a device in the Basilisk Ultimate Wireless optical mouse, and best of all, it’s currently on sale with $70 shaved off at Best Buy.

Razer has built up a reputation for offering premium tech for gamers, a reputation that it upheld recently in our review of a later model of the Basilisk mouse, the Basilisk V3 Pro.

But despite being marginally older tech, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless offers a lot for the money, especially when subject to a great offer as it is currently.

Eleven programmable buttons

The mouse comes with eleven programmable buttons, which can be set up to activate Macros or specific moves, actions, or functions for maximum response time. The scroll wheel also comes with customization options, as a dial below the mouse allows users to change from notched to free-spinning and set the resistance to your preferred level.

Of course, a charging dock comes included in the package, so at the end of a long gaming session of Warzone or League of Legends, you can just pop it on its dock and it will be ready and charged by the time you return to your keyboard.

Even if you forget to do so, the Razer Basilisk has a battery life of up to 110 hours, so not much chance of you running out of charge at a critical moment.

For accuracy and responsiveness, Razer includes the HyperSpeed wireless technology that minimizes latency as well as the Razer focus optical sensor, which provides extremely accurate information on exactly where your mouse is positioned, enabling gamers to set up that perfect shot every time.

