LEGO offers cute flower display set for free

LEGO is continuing to offer free sets with purchases, with the latest kit coming in the shape of the LEGO Flower Trellis Display. Here’s how you can get it.

LEGO’s flower collection is extremely popular, with LEGO offering botanical-inspired kits for florists of nearly all ages. There are sets, such as the LEGO Cherry Blossoms, for kids aged eight and up to those exquisite LEGO flowers for adults aged 18 and up.

Now, if you are looking to expand your LEGO flower collection, LEGO is offering a brick-built flower trellis display for free. However, it’s available for a limited time only, here’s what you can expect.

Article continues after ad

How to get the LEGO Flower Trellis Display for free

The LEGO Flower Trellis Display set, which is priced at $24.95, is included, for free, with purchases, which are made in-store or online at LEGO, of $150 and more. This deal is valid until 14 April, 2024.

LEGO

Designed for LEGO builders from as young as 12 years old, the LEGO Flower Trellis Display set comprises 440 pieces, each of which clicks together to create a vibrant-colored flower display that is sure to spruce up your home or office.

Article continues after ad

The decorative display piece features LEGO flowers finished in shades resembling the season of Spring. The seasonal hues include yellow, pink, and blue. Brick-built buds and greenery are also present to complete the ensemble. Each of the pieces is fixed to a trellis, which sits atop a stand resembling a garden bed that’s surrounded by clay bricks.

Article continues after ad

However, you don’t have to display this set in only a standing position. The kit includes a LEGO element that allows you to hang it up against a wall. The completed build measures seven inches tall, seven inches wide, and two inches deep.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.