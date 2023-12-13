Stunning LEGO Cherry Blossoms revealed & they’re coming sooner than you think

These stunning LEGO Creator Cherry Blossoms have been revealed. We highlight what you can expect, including price, release date, and more.

LEGO’s flower-inspired sets have become extremely popular over the years. No matter which one you choose, each model is sure to add a pop of color to your home or office. They also make for great gifts.

LEGO has now announced the release of a brand-new, brick-built, botanical-inspired set. Designed for aspiring and accomplished florists (as long as you are aged eight and up), the LEGO Creator Cherry Blossoms is sure to put a smile on your face.

In addition, if you don’t need green fingers, you needn’t worry too much about keeping them alive. Indeed, they don’t need watering. However, we would argue that pouring some water into the vase when displaying this kit (or the upcoming LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses set, for that matter) will add a touch of life to it.

This soon-to-be-released set features a couple of LEGO-reimagined cherry-blossom cuttings, covered in white and pastel pink buds. However, if you want to veer off the building instructions, you can customize your set by combining the colors.

The kit comprises of 430 pieces. Each cherry blossom twig measures 14 inches tall.

The LEGO Creator Cherry Blossoms set will be available from January 1, 2024. So you don’t have to wait that long. It will be priced at $14.99.

However, while you wait for the release of the LEGO Cherry Blossoms set, why not spruce up your home or office by grabbing the LEGO Icons Tiny Plants or LEGO Icons Bird of Paradise set? With the latter, you will have to do so sooner, rather than later, though.

The LEGO Icons Bird of Paradise model is one of the 10 LEGO Icons sets retiring in 2023. But, as always, we have you covered. We have added where you can buy this soon-to-be-discontinued set below.

