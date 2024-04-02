Fallout bundle blows up price of entire franchise to $25

The Fallout franchise, past and present, has all been bundled together by Fanatical with a massive 79% off some of the best stories in video games.

Fanatical’s Fallout bundle brings together nearly every game, including New Vegas, the MMO Fallout 76, and the original titles. It’s discounted by 79%, bringing the total price of everything down to $25.

At the center of the deal is Fallout 76, which comes with all its previous expansions. The MMO had a rough start, but an invested community and plenty of updates have brought it up to scratch.

Alongside 76, Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition is also here. The full breadth and scope of Fallout 4 is on full display here. Packed with smaller stories in the downloadable content, Fallout 4 truly shines once you start loading in some mods.

Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda isn’t the only one here, though. For those who want to truly dig into Fallout’s history, the original two games are also available. If you’ve never had a chance to play these top-down isometric games, you’re in for a treat. They play much differently, but the stories and conversations you’ll have blow Fallout 3’s heights out of the water.

There’s nothing more entertaining than going the low-intelligence route and trying to hold a conversation with impatient villains.

Of course, while all of these are highlights of gaming’s past, there’s nothing compared to New Vegas. Fallout’s third spin-off, the way it intertwines the game, stories, and the warring factions together is nothing short of a masterful. If you play one Fallout game in your life, make it this one.

While this bundle is great, if you don’t mind not owning the games themselves, it’s all available on PC Game Pass.

