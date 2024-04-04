Best LEGO Ninjago sets: Dragon Stone Shrine, City Markets & more

We’ve rounded up the best LEGO NINJAGO sets from epic dragons to detailed dojos and will show you where to buy them.

LEGO NINJAGO has captivated the hearts of fans worldwide, offering a unique blend of ninja action, intricate builds, and engaging storylines. In this article, we’ll showcase the best LEGO NINJAGO sets that are sure to impress both young and adult fans alike.

1. LEGO NINJAGO Heatwave Transforming Lava Dragon

LEGO

The Heatwave Transforming Lava Dragon is a great playset that brings the excitement of the NINJAGO Dragons Rising TV series to life. This 479-brick set features a transforming dragon with two distinct modes: peaceful and battle.

The set also includes five minifigures, including Kai, Lloyd, Wyldfyre, Imperium Claw Hunter, and Lord Ras, each equipped with their own weapons.

The included hovercraft vehicle adds an extra layer of play value, allowing Lord Ras to engage in thrilling battles. Measuring over 7 inches, this set is an impressive addition to any NINJAGO collection.

2. LEGO NINJAGO Legacy Monastery of Spinjitzu

LEGO

This iconic set opens up for easy play and features a range of interactive elements, such as an opening gate, a tea room with a hidden knife trap, a rotating ninja training station, and a chicken trap function.

The set also includes all four collectible Golden Weapons and eight minifigures, allowing you to recreate classic scenes from the NINJAGO Masters of Spinjitzu TV show.

The Monastery of Spinjitzu is a must-have for NINJAGO enthusiasts, offering endless possibilities for imaginative play and display. The set contains over 1000 bricks and measures over 11 inches high.

3. LEGO NINJAGO Dragon Stone Shrine

LEGO

This 1212 bricks set features a stone dragon, a movable training area, a waterfall, a cherry blossom tree, a library with hidden secrets, and six NINJAGO character mini-figures.

The attention to detail and interactive elements make this set a standout choice for both play and display. Measuring over 9 inches high, the Dragon Stone Shrine is an impressive centerpiece for any NINJAGO collection.

4. LEGO NINJAGO City Markets

LEGO

You can immerse yourself in the bustling world of NINJAGO with the LEGO NINJAGO City Markets set. This extensive cityscape is a dream come true for LEGO collectors. With 21 minifigures and four floors of fun, this set is an amazing addition to any LEGO collection.

From the bakery and blacksmith’s shop to the Borg store and rooftop food court, the City Markets set is packed with intricate details and hidden surprises.

The included cable car, elevator, and boat provide added mobility for the mini-figures as they navigate the vibrant city. Consisting of 6,163 pieces, this set is one of the largest LEGO NINJAGO sets.

5. LEGO NINJAGO Temple of the Dragon Energy Cores

LEGO

This impressive playset recreates key scenes from the NINJAGO Dragons Rising TV series. The temple features a series of hidden traps, including falling tree trunks, a plunging balcony, a toppling statue, and falling boulders in the library.

With six minifigures, including Kai, Nya, Cole, Spirit of The Temple, Lord Ras, and Empress Beatrix, this set offers ample opportunities for imaginative play. The completed model measures over 16 inches and contains over a thousand bricks.

6. LEGO NINJAGO Wolf Mask Shadow Dojo

LEGO

Engage in all-action battles with the LEGO NINJAGO Wolf Mask Shadow Dojo set. The dojo features a courtyard where the eight included ninja action figures can battle on movable transparent sticks, a trap activated by a tree branch, and wires for the ninja to zip around using their hooks.

The set also includes a secret door hiding a sword accessory, a tree with a chain, a weapons rack, and a wolf’s head that drops a large stone. Comprising of nearly 1200 pieces this amazing set stands around 14 inches tall and 18 inches wide.

7. LEGO NINJAGO Destiny’s Bounty – Race Against Time

LEGO

The set features a removable dragon nesting at the front, posable sails, stud shooters at the back, and 360-degree rotating engines. The roof can be removed to reveal a navigation room and a playroom with an arcade machine.

With six minifigures this set provides ample opportunities for gripping role-play scenarios. Consisting of 1,739 pieces, the Destiny’s Bounty – Race Against Time set offers a fun-filled building experience for any LEGO enthusiast.

The sets featured in this article represent the best of what NINJAGO has to offer, catering to both young builders and adult collectors.

From the transforming Heatwave Lava Dragon to the extensive NINJAGO City Markets, each set brings a unique and thrilling experience to the table. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the theme or just discovering the realm of NINJAGO, these sets are sure to impress you.

