Asus Intel 14th-gen compatible motherboard gets 22% discount in Amazon deal

A good motherboard is the backbone of any PC build and this Asus ProArt B760 motherboard is available with 22% off.

Choosing a motherboard is a vital part of any PC-building journey. This Asus ProArt B760 Creator D4 motherboard is not only compatible with Intel 12th and 13th Generation CPUs but with a quick BIOS update, it can even handle Intel’s latest 14th Gen CPUs. It’s now 22$ off in this Amazon deal.

As a bonus, Asus has included several features to make this motherboard easier for amateur PC builders, such as the ‘q-latch’ system for the M.2 slot, which uses a locking mechanism to ensure the M.2 SSD remains secure in the slot without the need for any tools. An LED system on the board also notifies users of any problems with the CPU, memory, graphics card, or boot device.

Users of the Asus ProArt B760 can enjoy plenty of connectivity options, including both 1 GB and 2.5 GB onboard Ethernet, three M.2 slots, Thunderbolt header support, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 front panel connector. For graphics cards, the board is compatible with PCIe 5.0 for faster transfer speeds.

To keep the board and its attached components cool, the Asus ProArt B760 uses a VRM and chipset heatsink, aluminum M.2 heatsinks, six 4-pin PWM fan headers, and an AIO pump header for those who wish to use liquid cooling systems.

The ProArt chipset has been designed with creators in mind, providing AI noise cancellation for online communication as well as the ProArt Creator Hub software, which provides access to a range of settings for color calibration, monitoring performance, and optimizing workflows.

