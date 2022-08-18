Sea of Thieves patch 2.6.0.1 notes: Adventure and bug fix update

Sea of Thieves patch 2.6.0.1 updates the game’s Adventures, and the milestone requirements for Captains of Adventure, and cleans up some pesky bugs.

Rare’s online action-adventure game Sea of Thieves has been providing players the fantasy of being a pirate on the high seas for years now.

Since the game launched back in 2018, Rare has consistently pushed updates for the game to keep it fresh for their active fanbase.

Now, the latest patch for the game brings the next time-sensitive Adventure in Season 7, as well as fixes based on player feedback.

Rare Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves patch 2.6.0.1 notes

Adventures

‘A Hunter’s Cry’ (August 18th – September 1st)

Keeping Merrick captive in the Sea of the Damned, the Dark Brethren will stop at nothing to retrieve the vital information he holds.

Speak to Larinna to begin this new Adventure, then approach the Pirate Lord who will use the Veil of the Ancients to open a path to the Sea of the Damned, allowing your rescue attempt to begin.

To stand the best chance of success, crews should unite and rely on each other to breach the Brethren’s defences. Revealing the route to the top of the Twisted Sea Dog Tavern and overcoming the Phantom resistance will require a combination of sea and land combat, strength and agility, puzzle-solving and teamwork!

The Pirate Lord can’t keep the gateway open indefinitely as threats from the Sea of the Damned will break through to the Sea of Thieves, so crews must strive to rescue Merrick quickly and efficiently.

Pirates who fully complete the Adventure will earn an exclusive Title and a cosmetic reward to serve as a Memento of their quest.

Ship and Pirate Milestone Balancing

Following player feedback and internal review, the requirements to progress the Classes of certain Ship and Pirate Milestones have been adjusted

Captains of Adventure

As Captains set sail in a new gameplay session, they will now find that the ship’s history in the Captain’s Logbook shows correct values for Gold Earned, Islands Visited and Nautical Miles Sailed.

Players who experience an unsuccessful ship purchase will no longer be returned to the Ship Type selection screen.

Captains can now consistently discard Voyages from the Captain’s Bookshelf.

Sybil the shipwright at the Glorious Sea Dog Tavern now asks Captains to wait after purchasing supplies before additional items are offered.

Insider Rewards

Insiders who are eligible for the Sapphire Blade Sails will now find them in the Ship Customisation Chest.

Known Issues

Saved Ship Customisations Not Persisting

Captains may find that saved customisations such as ship liveries and decorations do not always persist between sessions.

Ship and Pirate Milestones Temporarily Disabled

The following Milestones have been temporarily disabled and will not progress when the relevant actions are completed: Quest Board Maps Completed – Ship and Pirate Milestones Captained Ships Spotted – Ship and Pirate Milestones Provisions Sold to The Hunter’s Call – Ship and Pirate Milestones Sea Forts Conquered – Ship and Pirate Milestones Repairs Made – Pirate Milestone Only



Captain’s Stash Voyages Temporarily Unavailable

Captain’s Stash Voyages offered by the shipwrights are temporarily unavailable.

Reduced Server Performance

Players may experience scenarios where they encounter ping spikes at random while playing, resulting in rubberbanding or client stutters. While improvements were most recently released in update 2.5.3, the team continue to work on further improvements for future updates.

Ranged and Melee Weapon Hit Detection

In areas of intense action, players may find themselves firing shots or landing strikes that do not cause damage to their targets. While small improvements continue to be delivered during our regular updates, we are continuing to investigate and identify further improvements to the player combat experience.

Patch 2.6.0.1 for Sea of Thieves is now available via the Microsoft Store, Steam, and on Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S.