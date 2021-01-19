Twitch streamer slams fans for demanding Rust streams: "Do I tell you when to work?" - Dexerto

Spanish Twitch Streamer IlloJuan has grown tired of viewers constantly calling for him to play Rust during his days off, forcing a strong reaction from the popular player.
The survival video game Rust has seen a huge boom in popularity after top streamers like Pokimane, xQc, Myth, shroud, and more have begun to play the survival game. Not only has sparked a lot of internet rivalries, but it has also given fans some truly hilarious moments. However, one of the game’s biggest personalities is IlloJuan.
He is largely known for his comedic personality and “Just Chatting” streams, where he will react to various topics and gaming clips. The Spaniard recently made headlines after he was found to have a striking resemblance to American Twitch streamer and political commentator, HasanAbi.
However, IlloJuan has once again viral thanks to a clip of him slamming viewers for making demands of him.
Streamer slams fans over Rust Twitch drops
IlloJuan currently streams a lot of Rust on his channel.
Being a Twitch streamer is far from easy. From the unsocial work hours to the constant need to be relevant, it’s not hard to see why certain streamers snap or simply get burnt out. While most viewers are content with what their favorite internet personalities upload, there are those who troll and take a more toxic stance in their online interactions.
However, IlloJuan made a bold statement after fans demanded he streamed Rust so that they can get their cosmetic drops. “English speakers, it’s ok. You watch this for two hours and you get the skin,” he says. “Don’t tell me when I don’t stream, you are not my father, understand?”
IlloJuan was clearly agitated by the chat’s constant demands for Twitch drops and it was clear that he needed to address the current demands of him.
“I stream when I can and when I want,” he said. “I have the freedom to stream when I want, so don’t come to Twitter to tell me to stream. What the F**k man?! Do I tell you when to go to work? No? Don’t tell me when I have to work. Do you understand?”
The streamer then went on to say that he streams for eight hours a day and only takes one day off a week. “This man has a skin in Rust, but he doesn’t stream? Mother****r, one week streaming eight hours a day! One day I don’t stream, Sunday, you know.”
It’s certainly not hard to see why IlloJuan had gotten so angry with his viewers. Maybe in the future, fans will think twice before hounding him on social media about playing on his days off.
Until next time, make sure you stay tuned for more Rust updates right here on Dexerto.
Minecraft’s world may be full of color and charm, but there are also a number of deadly enemies that inhabit each biome. Luckily, there are a number of sword enchantments you can use to keep your foes at bay.
Whether you’re looking to quickly cut down hordes of pillager patrols or wishing to beat the game’s Ender Dragon boss, you’ll want to kit your characters out with Minecraft’s best sword enchantment. Not only does imbuing your sword with various enchantments raise its damage, it also provides you with game-changing buffs and effects.
From enchantments that knock your foes back to those that increase mob drops, there are plenty of magical properties that can turn Minecraft’s humble sword into the ultimate weapon. However, knowing which enchantment to use can be a little tricky, so make sure you check out the description below to find out what each one does.
All Minecraft Sword enchantments
Knockback
Knockback is useful when you just wish to avoid Minecraft’s mobs.
The Knockback enchantment is incredibly useful for those that wish to put distance between themselves and their enemies. Just one lethal blow will send even the fiercest of foes flying backward. Knockback can be leveled up twice, which will enable the player to send mobs a total of six blocks away.
Combine Knockback with a bow to quickly take down your foes before they can get to your or send them spiraling into the abyss below.
Fire Aspect
Set your enemies ablaze with the Fire Aspect enchantment.
As the name suggests, Fire Aspect imbues the sword with red hot flames. This enchantment sets the target ablaze for up to four seconds, forcing any enemies hit to take burning damage for the duration.
While the majority of Minecraft’s mobs will take damage from Fire Aspect’s flames, there are a few that are immune to its scorching hot slashes. Nether exclusive mobs are naturally resistant to fire, so it’s often best to avoid using this enchantment if you wish to slay them.
Additionally, any enemies killed with the Fire Aspect sword will drop cooked meat, making it the perfect meal prep weapon.
Bane of Arthropods
Minecraft’s creepy crawlies are no match for this sword buff.
Bane of Arthropods increases the amount of damage dealt to spiders, cave spiders, silverfish, Bees, and Endermites. This makes it the perfect enchantment for cave exploring and doing general foraging in the early stages of the game.
This damage buff can be applied to both sword and pickaxes, giving intrepid explorers an incredibly reliable way to deal with low-level mobs. Bane of Arthropods can be leveled up to a maximum of five times, increasing the damage with every level gained.
Looting
Getting rarer loot from enemies is always a bonus.
Whether you’re looking to farm specific mobs or just wish to be rewarded with more materials for your heroic efforts, then the Looting enchantment will enable you to do just that. To make matters even better, this enchantment will also increase the drop rate of rarer monster materials. Be sure to use the Looting Enchantment to help speed up your monster hunting sessions.
Unbreaking
Unbreaking will help with your sword’s durability.
Weapon and tool breakage is a part of the Minecraft loop. Even the best items eventually break, but the Unbreaking enchantment will help to decrease the deterioration of your weapons, tools, and armor. While Unbreaking doesn’t guarantee that specific items won’t break, it does greatly increase the chances of the enchanted item’s durability not being reduced.
This is an extremely useful enchantment that is particularly useful when wanting your items to last that little bit longer. After all, constantly crafting new ones can get a little tiresome, especially when you need rarer materials to make them.
Sharpness
Sharpness add even more damage to your sword’s swings.
Sharpness shares similarities to the Bane of Arthropods enchantment as it buffs your sword’s damage. However, unlike the insect-killing enchantment above, Sharpness deals extra damage to any enemy mob.
This enchantment can be leveled up to five times, making this enchantment absolutely devastating when paired with the game’s most powerful swords and axes.
Smite
Smite deals extra damage to pesky undead mobs.
Minecraft’s undead enemies are some of the toughest in the game thanks to their high damage, so if you find yourself struggling to survive against the undead hordes, then the Smite attachment is a must. Smite can be leveled up to a total of five times, adding 2.5 extra damage to each hit. This makes dealing with Minecraft’s skeletons and zombies incredibly easy.
Mending
Repairing your sword will be a thing of the past with Mending.
Mending is extremely useful if you have a weapon you wish to permanently keep. This enchantment will automatically repair your weapons, tools, and armor whenever you absorb any experience orbs.
Essentially, this allows the player to use their most prized possessions without the fear of breaking them. Consider using this enchantment when you’re gear is getting a little worse for wear.
Curse of Vanishing
Curse of the Vanishing is one of the more situational Minecraft enchantments.
When a sword or piece of equipment is enchanted with Curse of Vanishing, it will disappear from the player’s world upon their death. You can mitigate this effect by simply dropping the imbued enchanted item on the floor before your health bar reaches zero.
While this may seem rather extreme, this enchantment is great for those of you who enjoy playing on Minecraft’s PvP servers.
Sweeping Edge
Sweeping Edge can get you out of even the trickiest situations.
While Minecraft’s generic sword jab is great at in 1v1 scenarios, it can leave you high and dry against hordes of enemies. We’ve all been in scenarios where a bunch of zombies or skeletons have caught us off guard. This can be particularly problematic when you’re busy exploring underground caverns or mining.