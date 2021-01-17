Logo
Shroud makes the most hilarious Rust clip ever after xQc loses all his scrap

Published: 17/Jan/2021 16:18

by Connor Bennett
Shroud laughing and xQc talking to his camera
Twitch: Shroud/xQc

Twitch star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek had the most perfect comedic timing possible for Rust’s casino after Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel managed to lose an absolute tonne of scrap metal yet again. 

Rust has been around since 2013, but Facepunch Studio’s multiplayer game has probably never been more popular than it is right now, thanks to Twitch. 

Content creators of all sizes, and from all corners of the globe, have been flocking to OfflineTV’s two servers – The Divide and The Badlands – for a bit of roleplaying and PVP’ing, with the biggest streamers focusing on RP’ing. 

Aside from building bases, fighting NPCs, and even PVP’ing with other streamers, there is also the opportunity to gamble at a casino. Now, there’s now blackjack, poker, or slots, but just a lone roulette wheel to bet on. And xQc absolutely loves to lose scrap metal on it.

Wheel of Fortune from Rust's casino
Facepunch Studios
The Roulette Wheel of Fortune is Rust’s best way to gamble.

During his January 16 stream, the Canadian streamer, once again, managed to flush around 6,000 bits of scrap metal down the drain by betting at the Casino.

After wasting his last bits of scrap – which is used as the in-game currency, for those who don’t know – he exited the Casino with his head down, staying quiet and not saying anything to his viewers. xQc was pretty despondent at what he’d just manage to do. 

However, as he came across Shroud, his fellow Canadian had a different outlook. He broke xQc’s silent moment by whizzing around in his car, hilariously shouting: “I’m so excited for this Casino!” as he went to pop his in-game gambling cherry. 

xQc’s chat couldn’t contain themselves, laughing at how perfectly timed Shroud’s excitement was compared to his completely annoyed outlook. 

The former Overwatch star didn’t even muster up the strength to fire back at them either. He just went on his way, staying silent, until he decided to blow himself up using an RPG. 

Some viewers might think that losing so much scrap is enough for xQc to stop his Rust gambling exploits, but anyone who has watched him for a while will know that he’ll absolutely go again soon.

Bryce Hall confronts creepy stalker invading their TikTok house

Published: 17/Jan/2021 14:59

by Georgina Smith
Bryce Hall in a YouTube vlog
YouTube: Bryce Hall

TikTok star Bryce Hall was shocked after a stalker appeared outside his house yet again, but chose to go and talk to the man with his friends, leading to a very bizarre conversation before the police arrived.

If there’s anyone who knows how to get himself into weird situations – it’s TikTok star Bryce Hall. The 21-year-old certainly had an eventful 2020, and even showed fans a glimpse behind the scenes of his Texas arrest and his controversial birthday party as part of an annual round-up.

Over on Bryce’s vlog channel with 3.3 million subscribers, the star doesn’t hold back from showing the craziest moments of his life, and often is the person creating those moments with some decidedly chaotic pranks.

But with popularity comes its risks, and the Sway boys ended up being invaded by a stalker in their new mansion on multiple occasions.

Bryce Hall poses in front of water
Instagram: brycehall
Bryce Hall is a hugely popular star on TikTok, currently with over 18 million followers.

On January 15, hugely popular TikToker (and Bryce’s girlfriend) Addison Rae posted a screenshot of their texts on Twitter. Addison sent a simple “hey,” with Bryce unexpectedly replying “hey, in the middle of arresting a stalker.”

The exchange had fans thoroughly baffled, but Bryce has now revealed what happened in his latest vlog.

Stalker appears outside the Sway House

“About two weeks ago this random guy literally walked inside of our house. And keep in mind we have a gate to our house.” He explained that the same guy had appeared in front of their house again, so they all decided to go and confront him directly.

“How many times have you been to this house?” Bryce asked the man, who sat on the sidewalk. “Thousands, dude. I was here on Christmas day.”

In a strange turn of events, the man also started commenting on Bryce’s appearance, saying, “no offence to the camera, dude, but you look way hotter on camera, dude.” The man also apparently claimed to be 22, despite being born in 1981.

He also revealed that he watches the Sway House vlogs, explaining, “I came here for booze. I’ve seen these like stacks – do you even drink that much?” referring to the cinematic shots of alcohol often seen in Bryce’s vlogs.

The bizarre exchange eventually ended with the police showing up, though it’s not clear what happened to the man following the end of the vlog. They ended the video with an on-screen message that read “please. Don’t come to our house.”