Fortnite player creates amazing open world map concept everyone wants

Fortnite players have been loving one player’s concept of introducing an expansive open world map into the Battle Royale.

Chapter 5 has brought a ton of change to Fortnite with inventive new modes such as LEGO Fortnite, Festival, Rocket Racing, and Reload, setting the precedent for the future. However, this has been a catalyst in the community that has caused players to consistently call for further unique modes to be introduced.

One of which was posted on July 2. The Fortnite player xads181 revealed their revised “open world map concept,” based on a similar concept they shared seven months prior. To no surprise, it has quickly gone viral as players flooded in with praise and suggested countless ideas to build off the concept.

“Looks awesome, reminds me of Witcher and Skyrim,” a player said, as one added: “Why is the fan base better at making the game than the actual f**king devs.”

The excitement from the community led to numerous conversations surrounding what the mode should be if Epic ever implemented the open-world map.

Some wanted just a massive Battle Royale version, “Just one map. All players. All platforms. Winner takes all,” a fan stated. In particular, players banded around different ideal player counts, from 200 players, all the way up to 1,000.

“This would go hard. Need a higher player count and squad limit, like 6 people in a squad and 250-300 people. Cars and traversals like the guitar or nitro fists would be great here. Snipers would be key I bet,” a player suggested.

Another added: “Would make for some fun new tactics. Add in weather and day/night cycles, where both these changes force gear/load out changes on the fly to be successful. Long-range tactics come into play maybe.”

Despite the praises, there were some concerns with cheaters and potential issues with the huge map jump. These included talks of “30-hour matches” as another said: “Oh god imagine the patch file size,” while others claimed the Switch wouldn’t handle it: “The Switch will self-destruct in 5… 4… 3… 2… 1.”

However, long play-times and other impacts were not scaring others off, “A 2-hour long game for 1 win gonna be amazing,” a user replied. “If there were no cheaters and the servers, as well as people’s computers/consoles could handle that many players. It would be sick as f**k. Winner gets 5 mil,” a seperate player replied.

Fortnite map features have been a hot topic since Epic launched their throwback OG Reload mode, which includes its own smaller 40-player BR map and mode. This has led many to call for a “perfect” map feature from Warzone and Apex Legends to be added, while we’ve been divided on the mode.