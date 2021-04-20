Psyonix announce Lamborghini collab: RLCS X Lamborghini Open, Battle of the Bulls, Huracán STO - Dexerto

Psyonix and Lamborghini are partnering to produce new in-game content featuring the Huracán STO, among others, and two new sponsorships for the RLCS X esport season called Lamborghini Open and Battle Of The Bulls.

Specifically, the Lamborghini Open is going to be the final North American RLCS Regional Tournament of the Spring Split that proceeds the Spring Major. At the same time, Battle of the Bulls is going to be a new 1v1 series that’ll take place during the Open.

The collaboration between Psyonix and the famed luxury car maker is going to produce something that casual fans and esports enthusiasts will be able to get into.

Advertisement

Lambo x Rocket League Bundle

The raging bull of the Italian company will be emblazoned on a ‘soccar’-ready machine when the Huracán STO comes to the game on April 21.

As a tribute to the exotic hypercar, it’s going to introduce a “one-of-a-kind roaring V10 engine audio” for players to equip, along with two sets of Huracán STO Wheels simply known as v1 and v2.

Other accessories include a Huracán STO Decal, Huracán STO Player Banner, and Lamborghini and Huracán STO Antennas. The bundle will go for 2000 Credits (about $20 USD).

Anyone can pick the Lamborghini Player Banner for free that will be released alongside the bundle.

Advertisement

The Lamborghini Open & Battle of the Bulls dates, prize pools

Lamborghini’s reach is also going to seep into the esports side of Psyonix’s massively popular soccar game with the Lamborghini Open and Battle of the Bulls.

Read more: Rocket League Season 3 Rocket Pass

The Lamborghini Open will take place on April 23-25, and will be the final pit stop before the $100,000 Spring Major later in the season.

At the same time, the Battle of the Bulls will invite “high-profile names” in the community to compete in a series of five 1v1 matches. The winner will get a prize of $5,000, and $1,000 will go to the loser of each match.

Battle of the Bulls will happen during the Lamborghini Open, and can be seen on Rocket League’s official Twitch stream. Schedules will be revealed at a later date.