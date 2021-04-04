Rocket League Season 3 Rocket Pass: Tyranno car, decals, anthems, more - Dexerto

Rocket League Season 3 is launching very soon, and that means an exciting new Rocket Pass will be available the moment it arrives, including new cars, decals, anthems, and more.

Rocket League is still taking the world by storm after all these years, and it’s all thanks to the developers keeping the game fresh with new content. Season 3 is around the corner, and it’s the beginning of an exciting crossover with NASCAR and Formula 1.

However, that’s not the only thing players are excited about. They also can’t wait to get their hands on the new Rocket Pass, which is jam-packed with all the bits and pieces one can desire.

Let’s take a look at everything that has been revealed so far.

The Season 3 Rocket Pass is getting ready to leave the garage on April 7! Gear up for 70+ tiers of new items celebrating speed, including the latest car, Tyranno! Learn More: https://t.co/k132TImuZo pic.twitter.com/GYK7TIYySy — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) March 31, 2021

What’s in the Rocket League Season 3 battle pass?

New Car: Tyranno

Season 3’s Rocket Pass gives players access to a new car right out of the gate. The Tyranno, which is a fitting name given its imposing speed and appearance, is based on the Dominus hitbox.

It’s available immediately upon buying the Rocket Pass Premium and will undoubtedly be a popular choice. At least, until some NASCAR and Formula 1 cars are introduced later in the season.

New Cosmetics

It’s not all about the cars, though. The Season 3 Rocket Pass is packed with all kinds of new cosmetics.

Here’s a list of everything we know so far. We’ll keep it updated as more information is made available.

Chequered Flag Goal Explosion

Jester Topper

Mechwing Decal

Traction Wheels

Retrogression Animated Decal

Rokslide Wheels

All in all, the Rocket Pass has more than 70 tiers of content.

The premium version also comes with new weekly and seasonal challenges, experience boosts, rewards, 1000 Credits to unlock, and more.

Rocket League Season 3 goes live on April 7, following a bit of downtime starting on April 6 at 4 PM PT.