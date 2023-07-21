Catastrophic Roblox leak exposes estimated 4000 developers’ sensitive information

A catastrophic data leak on the company’s server has compromised the private information of roughly 4000 developers just a few months before the next Roblox Developers Conference 2023. While Roblox has assured its employees of the safety countermeasures, here’s everything we know about it.

Roblox is one of the biggest gaming companies in the world, and its metaverse platform offers users access to thousands of free games. The company’s robust creator community and its wide range of in-house developers both contribute to the expansion of the platform.

Article continues after ad

Despite Roblox’s best efforts to ensure the security of its employees and player base with safeguards like the recently implemented Byfron Anti-Cheat, the firm was rocked by a devastating data leak on July 18, 2023.

Panic spread throughout the community as the leak disclosed the personal details of an estimated 4000 developers who attended the Roblox Developer Conference (RDC) in the past. Here’s everything that went down and what Roblox Corporation had to say about the same.

Article continues after ad

Roblox The data leak affected over 4000 developers at Roblox Corporation.

Roblox data leak exposes personal info of an estimated 4000 developers

Sensitive information including emails, addresses, phone numbers, and names of developers who attended the Roblox Developer Conference between 2017 and 2020 was exposed due to a data breach within the platform’s servers. The breach was announced on July 18, 2023, right before Roblox rolled out its new creator economy model to the public.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to PC Gamer, who spoke with a Roblox spokesperson said, “Roblox is aware of a third-party security issue where there were indications of unauthorized access to limited personal information of a subset of our creator community”.

Article continues after ad

They further added, “Those who are impacted will receive an email communicating the next steps we are taking to support them. We will continue to be vigilant in monitoring and vetting the cyber security posture of Roblox and our third-party vendors”.

While no additional comment has been made public by Roblox corporation, the website Have I Been Pwned states that the original breach date was December 18, 2020, and the info from that went public on July 18, 2023, with an estimated 4000 accounts compromised.

Article continues after ad

On the same website, players can also check if their account was part of the breach by simply entering their email address associated with the Roblox account. However, Roblox Corporation has started rolling out emails and communications to everyone affected with an apology as well as a one-year subscription to an identity theft protection tool.