Condo game creator leaves note outside Roblox HQ demanding they stop banning his games

A Roblox Condo game creator has gone to the lengths to leave a note outside the company’s HQ demanding they stop banning his games. Here’s what the note said.

Roblox is the go-to metaverse platform for game developers because of the vast library of experiences and games it hosts. Games like Blox Fruits, Doors, Brookhaven RP, and many more are available on the platform and enjoyed by gamers all over the globe.

Roblox Brookhaven has rapidly risen to become the top Roblox experience.

The platform does have its dark side, too, with Condo Games that violate Roblox Corporation’s rules and conditions and take advantage of the user base with sexual and explicit content. Because of the platform’s stringent moderation regulations, these games and their creators are banned indefinitely.

A developer who has seen his games banned by Roblox has taken matters into his own hands, going as far as placing a note outside the headquarters to urge that the devs stop doing so. Read the note and see how the player base responded to it right here.

Condo game creator leaves absurd demand note outside Roblox HQ

An unnamed condo game creator left an absurd note outside Roblox Headquarters in San Mateo, California, USA, demanding the company stop banning their explicit games. In the note, they wrote, “REMOVE 11PLR UPDATE”, followed by their discord server link. Furthermore, they said, “U patchin my s**t lowkey stop” and mentioned two hashtags that said, “jeishilost20$” and “justiceforspongebob”.

The note also had an amusing smiley face drawn on it, as it was stuck over the Fanatics logo. Looking at the note the player community turned in their comments, with one player saying, “They put the note on the wrong logo too.”

Another chimed in, “He deserved it in the first place, why was bro yapping to be unbanned.” A third user wrote, “This is cause they want condo games to rise and be popular, or so I thought.” A fourth one commented, “The fact that he did this is hilarious hope he gets perma banned off the platform.”

Even though Roblox is infested with hundreds of these immoral games, the developers have taken measures to protect their users by implementing new anti-cheat and moderation regulations.