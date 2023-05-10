Gaming

Roblox Bleach Era codes (May 2023): Free XP Boosts, Resets, more

Roblox Bleach Era Soul Reaper ThumbRoblox

Fans of the hit anime Bleach will love this Roblox remake

Roblox’s Bleach Era is based on the popular anime of the same name, and users must decide whether they want to play as a Soul Reaper or a Hollow. However, in order to reach the highest levels and become the game’s ultimate champion, players require resets and boosts. So, here are all the codes you can redeem in May 2023.

Bleach Era in Roblox stays true to its source and offers players a similar experience as to the hit anime series. Upon choosing their life path, players need to complete quests, use their spiritual sense to find enemies, and increase their rank to learn new powerful skills.

The game features similar anime inspired gameplay to other Roblox games like Boku No Roblox, Anime Dimensions and My Hero Mania.

However, to become the most powerful individual in the game and rank up faster, you need boosts and rerolls that can be quite hard to get. There are certain codes that can help make the job easier.

Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Bleach Era in May 2023.

Contents

Charged Up avatar in Roblox Bleach EraRoblox
Players can choose their own path between a Hollow or Soul Reaper in Bleach Era

Working Roblox Bleach Era Codes in May 2023

Here’s a list of working Bleach Era codes:

CodeItems
RerollElement4Element Reroll
RerollElement5Element Reroll
RerollElement6Element Reroll
RerollRes4Res Reroll
RerollRes5Res Reroll
RerollRes6Res Reroll
ResetSkillPoints4Stat Point Reset
ResetSkillPoints5Stat Point Reset
ResetSkillPoints6Stat Point Reset
RerollReiatsu4Reiatsu Reroll
RerollReiatsu5Reiatsu Reroll
RerollReiatsu6Reiatsu Reroll
RerollMask4Mask Reroll
RerollMask5Mask Reroll
RerollMask6Mask Reroll
RerollHollowApp4Hollow Reroll
RerollHollowApp5Hollow Reroll
RerollHollowApp6Hollow Reroll
RerollColor4Color Reroll
RerollColor5Color Reroll
RerollColor6Color Reroll
DropBoost4Drop Rate Boost
DropBoost5Drop Rate Boost
DropBoost6Drop Rate Boost
ExpBoost4Experience Boost
ExpBoost5Experience Boost
ExpBoost6Experience Boost
Samurai with a blade in Bleach EraRoblox
Using certain codes can offer large amounts of boosts and rerolls

Expired Roblox Bleach Era Codes

Here’s a list of expired Bleach Era codes:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

CodeItems
TeamBleachEraFree Reward
FreeElementRerollElement Reroll
FreeResRerollFree Reward
BleachEraMerchFree Reward
SYLFUSTHEGOATFree Reward
FinallyUpdateFree Reward
ExpBoost4EXP Boost
RerollElement1Element Reroll
RerollElement2Element Reroll
RerollElement3Element Reroll
RerollRes1Free Reroll
RerollRes2Free Reroll
RerollRes3Free Reroll
ResetSkillPoints1Skill Point Reset
ResetSkillPoints2Skill Point Reset
ResetSkillPoints3Skill Point Reset
RerollReiatsu1Free Reward
RerollReiatsu2Free Reward
RerollReiatsu3Free Reward
RerollHollowApp1Free Reward
RerollHollowApp2Free Reward
RerollHollowApp3Free Reward
RerollColor1Color Reroll
RerollColor2Color Reroll
RerollColor3Color Reroll
DropBoost1Drop Boost
DropBoost2Drop Boost
DropBoost3Drop Boost
ExpBoost1EXP Boost
ExpBoost2EXP Boost
ExpBoost3EXP Boost
followomikageFree Reward
followmoyutoFree Reward
6.9mvisitsFree Reward
33klikesFree Reward
happy2022Free Reward
bleachera2soonFree Reward
3mvisitsFree Reward
20klikesFree Reward
50kfavesFree Reward
resetskillpointsFree Reward
2mvisitsFree Reward
15klikesFree Reward
45kfavesFree Reward
alpha6kFree Reward
25kfavesFree Reward
7klikesFree Reward
Roblox Bleach Era Redeem Code windowRoblox
Players can redeem Bleach Era codes in the window above

How to redeem Bleach Era Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Bleach Era in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

  1. Open Bleach Era on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device.
  2. Locate the blue Twitter button on the top left side of your screen and click on it.
  3. Enter a working code in the box from the list above.
  4. Press Enter to redeem the code.
  5. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Roblox’s Bleach Era codes grant access to a bunch of boosts and resets that enables you to be the most powerful player in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Bleach Era codes in Roblox for May 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best Roblox games to play in 2022 | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | One Piece codes