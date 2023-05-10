Roblox Bleach Era codes (May 2023): Free XP Boosts, Resets, more

Roblox’s Bleach Era is based on the popular anime of the same name, and users must decide whether they want to play as a Soul Reaper or a Hollow. However, in order to reach the highest levels and become the game’s ultimate champion, players require resets and boosts. So, here are all the codes you can redeem in May 2023.

Bleach Era in Roblox stays true to its source and offers players a similar experience as to the hit anime series. Upon choosing their life path, players need to complete quests, use their spiritual sense to find enemies, and increase their rank to learn new powerful skills.

The game features similar anime inspired gameplay to other Roblox games like Boku No Roblox, Anime Dimensions and My Hero Mania.

However, to become the most powerful individual in the game and rank up faster, you need boosts and rerolls that can be quite hard to get. There are certain codes that can help make the job easier.

Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Bleach Era in May 2023.

Contents

Roblox Players can choose their own path between a Hollow or Soul Reaper in Bleach Era

Working Roblox Bleach Era Codes in May 2023

Here’s a list of working Bleach Era codes:

Code Items RerollElement4 Element Reroll RerollElement5 Element Reroll RerollElement6 Element Reroll RerollRes4 Res Reroll RerollRes5 Res Reroll RerollRes6 Res Reroll ResetSkillPoints4 Stat Point Reset ResetSkillPoints5 Stat Point Reset ResetSkillPoints6 Stat Point Reset RerollReiatsu4 Reiatsu Reroll RerollReiatsu5 Reiatsu Reroll RerollReiatsu6 Reiatsu Reroll RerollMask4 Mask Reroll RerollMask5 Mask Reroll RerollMask6 Mask Reroll RerollHollowApp4 Hollow Reroll RerollHollowApp5 Hollow Reroll RerollHollowApp6 Hollow Reroll RerollColor4 Color Reroll RerollColor5 Color Reroll RerollColor6 Color Reroll DropBoost4 Drop Rate Boost DropBoost5 Drop Rate Boost DropBoost6 Drop Rate Boost ExpBoost4 Experience Boost ExpBoost5 Experience Boost ExpBoost6 Experience Boost

Roblox Using certain codes can offer large amounts of boosts and rerolls

Expired Roblox Bleach Era Codes

Here’s a list of expired Bleach Era codes:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Code Items TeamBleachEra Free Reward FreeElementReroll Element Reroll FreeResReroll Free Reward BleachEraMerch Free Reward SYLFUSTHEGOAT Free Reward FinallyUpdate Free Reward ExpBoost4 EXP Boost RerollElement1 Element Reroll RerollElement2 Element Reroll RerollElement3 Element Reroll RerollRes1 Free Reroll RerollRes2 Free Reroll RerollRes3 Free Reroll ResetSkillPoints1 Skill Point Reset ResetSkillPoints2 Skill Point Reset ResetSkillPoints3 Skill Point Reset RerollReiatsu1 Free Reward RerollReiatsu2 Free Reward RerollReiatsu3 Free Reward RerollHollowApp1 Free Reward RerollHollowApp2 Free Reward RerollHollowApp3 Free Reward RerollColor1 Color Reroll RerollColor2 Color Reroll RerollColor3 Color Reroll DropBoost1 Drop Boost DropBoost2 Drop Boost DropBoost3 Drop Boost ExpBoost1 EXP Boost ExpBoost2 EXP Boost ExpBoost3 EXP Boost followomikage Free Reward followmoyuto Free Reward 6.9mvisits Free Reward 33klikes Free Reward happy2022 Free Reward bleachera2soon Free Reward 3mvisits Free Reward 20klikes Free Reward 50kfaves Free Reward resetskillpoints Free Reward 2mvisits Free Reward 15klikes Free Reward 45kfaves Free Reward alpha6k Free Reward 25kfaves Free Reward 7klikes Free Reward

Roblox Players can redeem Bleach Era codes in the window above

How to redeem Bleach Era Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Bleach Era in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Open Bleach Era on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Locate the blue Twitter button on the top left side of your screen and click on it. Enter a working code in the box from the list above. Press Enter to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Roblox’s Bleach Era codes grant access to a bunch of boosts and resets that enables you to be the most powerful player in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Bleach Era codes in Roblox for May 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best Roblox games to play in 2022 | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | One Piece codes