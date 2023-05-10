Roblox Bleach Era codes (May 2023): Free XP Boosts, Resets, more
Fans of the hit anime Bleach will love this Roblox remake
Roblox’s Bleach Era is based on the popular anime of the same name, and users must decide whether they want to play as a Soul Reaper or a Hollow. However, in order to reach the highest levels and become the game’s ultimate champion, players require resets and boosts. So, here are all the codes you can redeem in May 2023.
Bleach Era in Roblox stays true to its source and offers players a similar experience as to the hit anime series. Upon choosing their life path, players need to complete quests, use their spiritual sense to find enemies, and increase their rank to learn new powerful skills.
The game features similar anime inspired gameplay to other Roblox games like Boku No Roblox, Anime Dimensions and My Hero Mania.
However, to become the most powerful individual in the game and rank up faster, you need boosts and rerolls that can be quite hard to get. There are certain codes that can help make the job easier.
Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Bleach Era in May 2023.
Contents
- Working Roblox Bleach Era Codes in May 2023
- Expired Roblox Bleach Era Codes
- How to redeem Bleach Era Codes in Roblox
Working Roblox Bleach Era Codes in May 2023
Here’s a list of working Bleach Era codes:
|Code
|Items
|RerollElement4
|Element Reroll
|RerollElement5
|Element Reroll
|RerollElement6
|Element Reroll
|RerollRes4
|Res Reroll
|RerollRes5
|Res Reroll
|RerollRes6
|Res Reroll
|ResetSkillPoints4
|Stat Point Reset
|ResetSkillPoints5
|Stat Point Reset
|ResetSkillPoints6
|Stat Point Reset
|RerollReiatsu4
|Reiatsu Reroll
|RerollReiatsu5
|Reiatsu Reroll
|RerollReiatsu6
|Reiatsu Reroll
|RerollMask4
|Mask Reroll
|RerollMask5
|Mask Reroll
|RerollMask6
|Mask Reroll
|RerollHollowApp4
|Hollow Reroll
|RerollHollowApp5
|Hollow Reroll
|RerollHollowApp6
|Hollow Reroll
|RerollColor4
|Color Reroll
|RerollColor5
|Color Reroll
|RerollColor6
|Color Reroll
|DropBoost4
|Drop Rate Boost
|DropBoost5
|Drop Rate Boost
|DropBoost6
|Drop Rate Boost
|ExpBoost4
|Experience Boost
|ExpBoost5
|Experience Boost
|ExpBoost6
|Experience Boost
Expired Roblox Bleach Era Codes
Here’s a list of expired Bleach Era codes:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
|Code
|Items
|TeamBleachEra
|Free Reward
|FreeElementReroll
|Element Reroll
|FreeResReroll
|Free Reward
|BleachEraMerch
|Free Reward
|SYLFUSTHEGOAT
|Free Reward
|FinallyUpdate
|Free Reward
|ExpBoost4
|EXP Boost
|RerollElement1
|Element Reroll
|RerollElement2
|Element Reroll
|RerollElement3
|Element Reroll
|RerollRes1
|Free Reroll
|RerollRes2
|Free Reroll
|RerollRes3
|Free Reroll
|ResetSkillPoints1
|Skill Point Reset
|ResetSkillPoints2
|Skill Point Reset
|ResetSkillPoints3
|Skill Point Reset
|RerollReiatsu1
|Free Reward
|RerollReiatsu2
|Free Reward
|RerollReiatsu3
|Free Reward
|RerollHollowApp1
|Free Reward
|RerollHollowApp2
|Free Reward
|RerollHollowApp3
|Free Reward
|RerollColor1
|Color Reroll
|RerollColor2
|Color Reroll
|RerollColor3
|Color Reroll
|DropBoost1
|Drop Boost
|DropBoost2
|Drop Boost
|DropBoost3
|Drop Boost
|ExpBoost1
|EXP Boost
|ExpBoost2
|EXP Boost
|ExpBoost3
|EXP Boost
|followomikage
|Free Reward
|followmoyuto
|Free Reward
|6.9mvisits
|Free Reward
|33klikes
|Free Reward
|happy2022
|Free Reward
|bleachera2soon
|Free Reward
|3mvisits
|Free Reward
|20klikes
|Free Reward
|50kfaves
|Free Reward
|resetskillpoints
|Free Reward
|2mvisits
|Free Reward
|15klikes
|Free Reward
|45kfaves
|Free Reward
|alpha6k
|Free Reward
|25kfaves
|Free Reward
|7klikes
|Free Reward
How to redeem Bleach Era Codes in Roblox
To redeem a working code from the list above in Bleach Era in Roblox, follow these simple steps:
- Open Bleach Era on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device.
- Locate the blue Twitter button on the top left side of your screen and click on it.
- Enter a working code in the box from the list above.
- Press Enter to redeem the code.
- And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.
Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.
Popular among players, Roblox’s Bleach Era codes grant access to a bunch of boosts and resets that enables you to be the most powerful player in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.
But there you have it – everything you need to know about Bleach Era codes in Roblox for May 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:
The best Roblox games to play in 2022 | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | One Piece codes