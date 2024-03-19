Anime Fruit Simulator codes (March 2024): Free Spins, Coins & Gems

Anime Fruit Simulator codes (March 2024): Free Spins, Coins & GemsRoblox / Obtain
Rake in all the free spins, coins, gems, and more with our list of Anime Fruit Simulator codes to become the strongest character on the server. Here are all the codes for March 2024.
Just like in real life, fruits can give you loads of powers in Anime Fruit Simulator. In this Roblox experience by Obtain, the objective is to acquire powerful fruits and pets to defeat strong enemies and unlock new levels. To help you get coins and gems to purchase fruits and pets, we have a list of all the new Anime Fruit Simulator codes. So lay waste to the strongest anime bosses to open new areas.
Contents
Working Anime Fruit Simulator codes (March 2024)
Use these active codes to get free rewards in March 2024:
- New_Game??? – Free Rewards
- WelcomeToFruitSim – x10 Spins
- BUGFIXES – 2x Gems and 2x Coins for 15 Minutes
- IWantSpins:) – x10 Spins
- OPTIMIZE – x10 Spins
How to use Anime Fruit Simulator codes?
Using codes in this game is very easy, simply follow these steps:
- Go to the official Anime Fruit Simulator page and click on the green button to launch the game.
- Click on the ‘Codes’ button on the left side of the screen.
- Select a code and paste it in the box.
- Press Enter on your keyboard to get your free rewards.
The codes are case-sensitive so make sure there are no extra spaces. Moreover, they expire after a certain time so use them right away.
List of expired codes
- AWAKENINGS! – x15 Spins
- SECRETFRUITS – 10k Gems
- FREEDRAGON! – x15 Spins
- 20MIL!!! – x30 Spins and 20k Gems
- VALENTINEtrong>– x25 Spins and 5k Gems
- DRAGONRELEASE – x25 Spins
- 1kFollowing:O? – x10 Spins
- 50kMEMS?! – x10 Spins
- DUNGEONS! – x15 Spins
- 10kLikesW!? – x10 Spins
- 5kLikes! – x10 Spins
- 20kMEMS – x10 Spins
- 1MIL! – x10 Spins
- EGG-CELLENT! – Free Easter Fruit, 2x Gems, 2x Coins for 15 Minutes
- 2000Likes:O – Free Spins and Gems
- soundleakModeler – Free Spins and Gems
- 500Likes!!! – x25 Spins, 5k Gems, and 500k Coins
- 200Likes:O – x15 Spins, 2k Gems, and 200k Coins
- 1000Likes!!! – Free Spins and Gems
- triffyWscripter – x9 Spins, 500 Gems, and 2,500 Coins
- TWITTERgang! – x10 Spins, 1,500 Gems, and 3k Coins
- ObtainDiscord – x6 Spins, 1,500 Gems, and 1,000 Coins
- FREETORI:O – x15 Spins
What are Anime Fruit Simulator codes?
The codes are gifts from developers to help players progress in the game. New codes with amazing rewards are released during an event or a milestone. We regularly update this page for new codes so make sure you check back often. Alternatively, you can follow the developer’s Twitter and Discord accounts for more news and updates.
So there you have it – everything you need to know about Anime Fruit Simulator codes for March 2024.
