Anime Fruit Simulator codes (March 2024): Free Spins, Coins & Gems

Rake in all the free spins, coins, gems, and more with our list of Anime Fruit Simulator codes to become the strongest character on the server. Here are all the codes for March 2024.

Just like in real life, fruits can give you loads of powers in Anime Fruit Simulator. In this Roblox experience by Obtain, the objective is to acquire powerful fruits and pets to defeat strong enemies and unlock new levels. To help you get coins and gems to purchase fruits and pets, we have a list of all the new Anime Fruit Simulator codes. So lay waste to the strongest anime bosses to open new areas.

Roblox / Obtain Take on the strongest bosses to enter new areas.

Working Anime Fruit Simulator codes (March 2024)

Use these active codes to get free rewards in March 2024:

New_Game??? – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards WelcomeToFruitSim – x10 Spins

– x10 Spins BUGFIXES – 2x Gems and 2x Coins for 15 Minutes

– 2x Gems and 2x Coins for 15 Minutes IWantSpins:) – x10 Spins

– x10 Spins OPTIMIZE – x10 Spins

How to use Anime Fruit Simulator codes?

Using codes in this game is very easy, simply follow these steps:

Go to the official Anime Fruit Simulator page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Click on the ‘ Codes ’ button on the left side of the screen.

’ button on the left side of the screen. Select a code and paste it in the box.

Press Enter on your keyboard to get your free rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive so make sure there are no extra spaces. Moreover, they expire after a certain time so use them right away.

Roblox / Obtain Tap on the Codes box above the Coins counter.

