Sakura Stand codes (July 2024)

Set in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Sakura Stand features amazing rewards like cash and tokens with redeemable codes.

This anime-fighting Roblox experience is filled with action-packed battles and formidable bosses. Defeating them and surviving against other players is no easy task. However, if you have strong powers like Stands, you will find completing the storyline easier.

Active rewards to redeem this month

Code Items ArrivalOfTheSkaFilmShirt1 (NEW) 750 Tokens, $1,500 Cash, Secret The Ska Film T-Shirt batheski 1500 Tokens, Secret The Ska Film T-Shirt SuddenShutdown 500 Tokens theSTARRK 1250 Tokens fidgetspinner.io Free Reward AnArbiterAwakens Double XP for 1 Hour 2monthsdelay Free Reward (Mastery 10 required)

There are 7 available codes that we’ve checked to be working in-game as of July, 23, 2024.

How to redeem codes

Once you enter the game, redeeming codes requires a few simple steps:

Tap the ‘M’ key on your keyboard to open the menu.

key on your keyboard to open the menu. Now, select the Settings tab and scroll all the way down.

and scroll all the way down. Type or paste a code in the ‘Enter Code here‘ box as shown in the image below.

Sakura Pro Max / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Press Enter on your keyboard to get your rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them in the same case as shown. Moreover, you can only claim each code once.

List of expired codes

Here’s a full breakdown of every expired Sakura Stand code:

Code Item FreeAdjucha Spawn 1 Adjucha (5 Adjucha limit per server) 105KLikes 2000 Tokens ThisFateWasFatedForTheFatedFate Will of Fate title fixedcutscenewowowowowowowoowowowowow 300 Tokens shutdownmb 300 Tokens thatisthatthisisthis 1500 Tokens, 10000 Cash 120KLikes Double XP for 1 Hour

What are Sakura Stand codes used for?

Sakura Stand codes grant rewards like tokens, cash, and XP boosts. You can get these items by completing quests, but using codes makes it obtain them.

Sakura Pro Max / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Tokens are important in this game as they are used in the gacha arcade to obtain Stands and skins. Without stands, you’ll find it difficult to take on enemies. Apart from stands, weapons play an important role in battles, that players can grab with cash.

Finally, building your strength requires earning plenty of XP. Boosts are handy because they speed up your progress to higher levels of strength.

That's all on Sakura Stand codes and how to use them,