Roblox The Hunt event slammed as “greedy cash grab” despite dev’s no pay-to-win claim

Not long after its release, Roblox The Hunt event is already being slammed by players calling it a greedy cash grab despite the developer’s no pay-to-win claim.

Roblox has officially launched The Hunt: First Edition, a new platform-wide event that comes after a four-year break from such events. The excitement among gamers is palpable as they go through more than 80 games and accumulate badges to obtain free rewards.

The event promises goodies to gamers who earn badges by completing challenges across experiences and watching a qualifying video star to gain certain accessories. While some speculated that the event would be pay-to-win, Roblox confirmed this would not be the case.

Article continues after ad

Despite the Roblox Corporation’s assertions, players are calling it a “greedy cash grab” now that it is fully available.

Roblox Players need to purchase the gold track to get premium rewards.

Roblox players slam The Hunt event as pay-to-win

In a thread shared by a user in the Roblox subreddit, they posted an image of the Infinite Vault Star Glasses with a price tag of 1,000 Robux and the Gold Reward Track worth 800 Robux and sarcastically wrote, “They’re TOTALLY thinking of the community.”

Article continues after ad

Several others who felt that Roblox devs aren’t thinking of the community with The Hunt event, shared their own thoughts, with some even calling it a “greedy cash grab by Roblox corpo.”

Another user said, “This event is no fun at all, I have to collect 95 badges just for 5-6 items?? Heck, in the egg hunt, it was one item per game, roblox really f’d up their chance to engage the community again.”

Article continues after ad

A third person wrote, “Not only are there 95 badges that would require an extremely long amount of time of grinding. There’s a premium mode that only costs $8 <- SUPER EXCITING And there are also some glasses a guy made in Blender for 3 minutes ONLY $10 BUY NOW. ALSO, HERE’S A 29K ROBUX AVATAR JUST BECAUSE TEE HEE.”

A fourth user commented, “I knew everyone was overhyping this. It was too good to be true. I could’ve seen Roblox bombing this “event” from miles away.” A fifth one said, “And on X they f***ing said that that “this event will not be pay to win” what a f***ing lie like they aren’t even trying to hide it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While Roblox’s The Hunt has just begun, you can check out all you need to know about it right here.