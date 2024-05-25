IShowSpeed fakes robbery to impress girlfriend during IRL stream

YouTube streaming star IShowSpeed faked a robbery during an IRL stream to impress his new “girlfriend” Amy Flamy.

During a broadcast on May 24, the 19-year-old rented out an entire mall in London to take South Korean TikToker Amy Flamy on a date, which he claimed cost him $100k.

Earlier in the stream, the young YouTuber arranged for a fan to attempt to “rob” him and Flamy after they’d been on a shopping spree — without her knowing.

Following a bit of shopping, Speed and his date eventually arrived at a restaurant, where a “mugger” approached and attempted to take a bag straight from her hands as they got out of their car.

Attempting to impress the TikToker, Speed jumped straight to her defense and began repeatedly pushing the mugger till they backed off and ran away, before hurrying his date back into their vehicle.

Noticing the “mugger” was still hanging around, the streamer didn’t stop there. After a few minutes of hesitation, he left the car to confront them again — all while his date was still clueless that the entire ordeal was orchestrated.

This time iShowSpeed was a lot rougher. The streamer even threw his hands at one point, hitting the fan in the chest in the process. Eventually, he urged them to leave, shouting in their face to head home.

Afterward, the 19-year-old carried on business as usual with his date, taking the South Korean to Nandos — which he of course also rented out for their privacy.

Their adventures haven’t stopped there, with the two attending the FA Cup final clash between Speed’s favorite football club Manchester United against their biggest rivals Manchester City the next day.