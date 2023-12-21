FNAF dev accidentally releases Dead by Daylight inspired Roblox spinoff early

In a surprise shadow drop, an FNAF dev accidentally released the Dead by Daylight clone Roblox game early and shocked the player community. While the game was removed shortly after, here’s how the fans reacted.

Roblox’s expansive metaverse is continuously evolving and teeming with creations that draw inspiration from well-known brands, musicians, and cultural phenomena. Players consistently demonstrate a readiness to immerse themselves in the most recent experiences, whether it be an Adidas-themed world or attending a concert featuring artists such as Swedish House Mafia.

With the recent release of the film Five Nights at Freddy’s, which is an adaptation of the popular video game of the same name, fans had been anticipating a Roblox collaboration.

Universal Pictures Five Nights at Freddy’s had one of the most popular film releases this year.

An FNAF developer accidentally released the official Roblox remake, which appears to be a clone of Dead by Daylight, despite rumors and fan-generated experiences to the contrary.

Despite the chaotic nature of its functionality, which is still under development, the unintended early release was quickly removed from Roblox. Nonetheless, players who were shocked by the shadow drop voiced their opinions.

FNAF dev removes DbD-inspired Roblox experience after accidental release

Scott Cawthon, developer of Five Nights at Freddy’s responded to players who played the accidental beta version of the FNAF: Survival Crew Roblox game. While the gameplay still needed work and failed to impress fans of the official game, Cawthon removed the game and stated the situation.

In a community post, he said, “Yes there is an official (FNAF) Roblox game being worked on. This is a game in its infancy. Apparently, there was a huge misunderstanding when I approved a skin and it was interpreted as release the game.”

Cawthon continued after he took the game down promptly after, “I will fix in 2024. This was a game in it’s resting phases and was in no way ready to be released to the public.”

Soon after the experience was taken down, fans of the FNAF franchise and Roblox players rushed to social media to voice their opinions and share gameplay clips of the same. One such fan said, “So unfortunately, this new official Roblox FNAF game is a**. It’s nothing but a soulless, cash-grab DbD clone that genuinely looks and feels like a mobile game.”

Another chimed in, “Well at least it wasn’t intentional. Still wish he prioritized collabs that people actually wanted though like Fortnite or Dead by Daylight.” A third user added, “They should just rebuild the game from the ground up with the help wanted/ar models instead of whatever this is.”

While players have been ecstatic for an official FNAF collab with Roblox and other games, check out our coverage on the franchise right here at Dexerto.