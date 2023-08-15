Need For Speed Unbound Volume 4: Release date, new cars, playlists, more

Need For Speed Unbound Volume 4 is upon us and it brings a host of new content to challenge all the players. Here’s everything you need to know about NFS Unbound Vol. 4 starting from its release date to the new cars it will bring.

EA stepped on to their 25th game of the popular racing franchise with Need For Speed Unbound in 2022. Since then, the devs have been pushing out post-release content regularly via ‘Volumes’.

These Volumes include new cars and events along with several changes to the existing in-game playlists. Now, Need For Speed Unbound Volume 4 is upon us with a plethora of new content.

NFS Unbound Volume 4 also marks 75 years of Porsche. So, here’s a rundown of everything included with the latest Volume in the game.

Need For Speed Unbound Volume 4 commences on August 16, 2023.

The update releases for all platforms on the same day. If you want to know more, be sure to check their official patch notes for Volume 4.

All new content in Need For Speed Unbound Volume 4

The Need For Speed Unbound Volume 4 update brings new Gauntlet Playlists, Speed Pass content, Boosted events, unlocked Linkup areas, and a lot more.

As we mentioned earlier, it also celebrates 75 years of Porsche. This means we’ll get to see two new cars by fulfilling a couple of challenges:

Custom Porsche 911 Carrera S (1997) : Reach Speed Pass rank 50.

: Reach Speed Pass rank 50. Porsche Taycan Turbo S (2022): Finish the Porsche Unleashed race playlist three times.

Apart from that, it also includes:

Boosted Events : Some Playlists and Linkups will get ‘Boosted’ for a limited time, earning you better rewards.

: Some Playlists and Linkups will get ‘Boosted’ for a limited time, earning you better rewards. New Linkup Areas : You can now link up with up to 16 players in seven new Linkup Areas, where you can push limits together to earn both XP and cash.

: You can now link up with up to 16 players in seven new Linkup Areas, where you can push limits together to earn both XP and cash. New Speed Pass Content : 75 free customization items

: 75 free customization items Premium DLC : Hip Hop Origin Swag Pack : This pack contains the Legendary Custom Mercedes-AMG G 63 (2017), a clothing pack, the Doberman mask, a driving effect, and an exclusive horn, to name a few. Lotus Exige S Legendary Custom Pack : This pack contains Legendary Custom Lotus Exige S (2006) with a custom body kit, livery, and a 10-level Speed boost. Vol.4 Customs Pack : The Customs Pack includes Eddie’s NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·spec (1993) from Need for Speed Underground, Rachel’s NISSAN 350Z (2008) from NFS Underground 2, and Joe’s Polestar 1 (2020) from NFS Heat.

: Run The Gauntlet Playlist: Feel the heat of the Lakeshore cops, where high rewards come with taking high risks.

So, there you have it, that’s a rundown of everything about Need For Speed Unbound Volume 4. For more about the franchise, be sure to check our other content below:

