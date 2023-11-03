EA Sports WRC Review: A ferocious ride

EA Sports WRC might not stand out from a visual perspective, but in our review, we highlighted that Codemasters did a very strong job with producing a ready-to-go racing title that does the difficulty of driving in the FIA World Rally Championship some justice.

After a lengthy stint with developer Kylotonn and publisher Nacon, the FIA World Rally Championship has a new home for its simulation racing games. EA Sports and Codemasters, a duo in control of the F1 franchise, have entered the fray and taken over the rights to what used to be Nacon’s WRC franchise.

EA Sports WRC, much like its predecessor, is the official video game for the WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC and features both the teams, cars, and liveries of the World Rally Championship. Not to mention, it also comes with a different look and feel and a returning Career Mode.

While it might not be as flashy as a Forza Horizon or F1, EA Sports WRC should be considered a strong entry into the world of racing games thanks to good overall gameplay and enough modes to engage fans of the series.

EA Sports WRC Details

Price: $49.99

Developer: Codemasters

Release Date: November 3, 2023

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports WRC Trailer

A fresh series, but fresh gameplay?

EA Sports

We’ll start with the graphics in EA Sports WRC. I can’t sit here and write that EA WRC’s graphics are a major upgrade from what WRC Generations and past Nacon games had. That’s just simply not the case.

The graphics do look more like the format of DiRT, which was also a Codemasters-developed title. That’s not much of a shock, as the WRC team did state that DiRT Rally physics would be implemented into the title.

There’s not a lot of pop in the visuals, aside from perhaps the icy glow on the track that can be seen during snow races. Nor does truly have its own defining look. However, I had no issues with clarity out on the road, something very important to consider.

Now, let’s get into the gameplay. Codemasters has opted to make use of the Unreal Engine for EA Sports WRC, as well as what the developer called the Dynamic Handling System. This system, per EA and Codemasters, was advertised to refine Codemasters’ multi-surface handling system and give “players the most realistic off-road experience to date.”

The driving is fluid, there never felt any response issues with braking or the grips, the tracks played as one would expect during wet and snow conditions, and there’s definitely a skill gap for those who can master the intricacies of the WRC gameplay engine.

Racing in WRC is different for those who have played F1 or Forza, as the tracks are different, and a fine touch is really needed in order to ride on gravel and snow-filled roads. However, I don’t really have any complaints about the gameplay. It might not look flashy on paper, but Codemasters got the job done.

EA Sports

The same old for modes

WRC features over 70 different cars and over 200 different rally stages in countries like Italy, Greece, Mexico, Croatia, Monte Carlo, and Japan.

Now, the bread and butter of EA Sports WRC is the game’s career mode. Career Mode functions much like past WRC games: create a driver and then go through the calendar of a World Rally Championship driver.

Drivers must manage team staff — which includes hiring staff and maintaining the stamina of each member — and costs, as well as choose which events to participate in each and every week.

Additionally, EA Sports WRC players have the option to customize their team branding, create setups, and

It’s a dry mode but one that’s very typical of both racing and specifically, Codemasters-driven games. The focus is on the racing and management, and not on story-driven scenarios or decisions.

Aside from the Career Mode, EA Sports WRC also comes with online racing via Clubs and Moments. In Moments, WRC fans can re-create moments from both the immediate and not-so-distant past.

For beginners, there is an introduction mode called Rally School. Rally School is where drivers can practice how to stay on the road, keep a clean pace, and learn the inner workings of how a WRC race actually functions.

EA Sports

From a modes perspective, there’s nothing ambitious here at all. But, Codemasters did keep it simple and put forward a career mode will plenty of paths to choose from, as well as the ability to create clubs and find a different kind of competition.

The verdict – 4/5

I don’t have really any complaints with EA WRC. The game plays fine and acts much like one would expect from a rally car championship game.

This game is a change of pace from other racing games like F1 and Forza Horizon. Yes, part of that has to do with virtually no microtransactions within the game. But on a more poignant note, rally car racing is its own beast. Between building the right setup and then having to go out on a treacherous road and compete, it’s important for all the details to be there and for the gameplay to be smooth.

Codemasters definitely got it right on the latter part. Now, does this game have the kind of visual splash as compared to F1? No, nor does it have features that truly distinguish itself from its past. But, it rides very well and it’s an exhilarating drive for those who love racing games.