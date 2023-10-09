Will Kylie Jenner’s romance with Timothee Chalamet be in The Kardashian’s Season 4?

The Kardashians executive producer has weighed in on whether or not the romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet will be included in Season 4 of the show or in the future going forward.

The Kardashians, the reality TV series that follows the famous family filled with influencers and entrepreneurs, is back on television screens.

With the lives of these women so public, before each season fans speculate what to expect from the new content. Whether that be each of their love lives, careers, or the dynamics between each of the sisters.

Article continues after ad

A big topic of conversation leading up to this new season is whether or not the reported romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet will be a topic of conversation. Furthermore, will Chalamet himself will appear on the show in some capacity? Either via Facetime, phone calls, or an in-person cameo.

Article continues after ad

Hulu The Kardashians are back with Season 4

However, it appears that the producers of the show are keeping tight-lipped in regard to Kylie’s romantic life. In a recent interview with Variety, executive producer for The Kardashian’s, Ben Winston, was asked about Kylie’s romance with the young actor and if he will appear on the show.

Article continues after ad

Winston was quick to shut down the question, simply stating “‘no.” However, when he was then asked if they may be filming something together in the future, he said “no comment.” While there were rumors circulating that the two had broken up in August of this year, they have since been shut down.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Given that the show has delved into the romantic lives of all Kardashian women, it may be surprising to hear that this romance will not be featured in the new season. However, Winston did elaborate on why he is being so hesitant to answer the question in a more direct manner.

Article continues after ad

“Nothing I can say can bring me good things about that. If I say I hope to, then suddenly that’s a headline, and suddenly I don’t get any access. I can’t win on that,” he explained. “So I can just say that we haven’t filmed anything.”

Article continues after ad

Time will tell if Kylie Jenner’s romance with Timothee Chalamet does end up becoming a topic of conversation on the reality TV show. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated here if there is any more news on the matter.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest Reality TV show news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.