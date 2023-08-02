Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet breakup rumors declared “false”

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have reportedly broken up, but sources close to the celebrity couple claim otherwise.

Though Kylie Jenner has two children with rapper Travis Scott, the two broke off their relationship around January this year.

Jenner, being the founder and owner of her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, has kept busy representing her billion-dollar business since her split with Scott.

However, months after their breakup, Jenner was reported to be dating Wonka actor Timothee Chalamet.

Some fans now think the two are broken up, but what’s the truth?

Instagram: freshwatermelon__ Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have reportedly been dating for seven months.

Sources close to Jenner and Chalamet share the truth about the couple

Lately, many fans have keyed in on the fact that Jenner and Chalamet haven’t been photographed together, leading to the assumption that the two have broken up.

However, sources close to the couple have reported to TMZ that they are still going strong together after seven months.

The two initially met at the Jean Paul Gaultier show for Paris Fashion Week earlier this year and began dating as early as April.

Though Jenner and Chalamet are still dating, people have gone as far as creating a rumor that Chalamet called Jenner the ‘worst’ person he’s ever been intimate with.

Sources close to the celebrities explained otherwise, stating that fans should not “believe everything they read,” and that any reports that state the couple is not together are “false.”

Though the duo stepped out in public together on multiple occasions during the beginning of their relationship, having gone on taco dates and secret rendezvous involving hickeys, they’ve since kept their outings on the down low.

A source close to Jenner also reported to People Magazine that there could always be a reconciliation between her and the father of her two children, saying, “Part of her dating Timothee is in hopes of moving on from Travis, but that hasn’t happened yet.”

The source continued, “There’s always a possibility of reconciling with Travis at some point.” Jenner, however, has not commented on her relationship status with Scott or Chalamet.