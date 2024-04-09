Why Madeleine from Married at First Sight Australia didn’t return for the reunion

Married at First Sight Australia ended with an explosive reunion special but one contestant was not invited back. Here is why Madeleine didn’t get asked back for the MAFs reunion.

Season 11 of Married at First Sight Australia has officially wrapped up down under, the hit reality TV show ending things with an explosive reunion spread over two episodes.

The reunion was the last chance for couples to sit down with each other, hash out any problems they still have with each other as well as sit down with the experts one last time to update fans on their relationships.

As expected, everyone from the season, including Collins, Natalie, and others, all returned for the reunion. However, one contestant was not in attendance, a fact fans have been discussing online since the conclusion of the reunion.

Madeleine Jevic entered the experiment halfway through the season. The Home and Away actor and psychic medium did not attend despite her “husband” in the experiment Ash Galati still making an appearance.

So why was Madeleine not invited back for the Married at First Sight reunion?

According to an article from Yahoo Lifestyle, inside sources for MAFs revealed that producers on the show were worried that bringing Madeleine back would cause too much drama and unpredictability for the reunion.

“Most people in production thought that Madeleine struggled with the pressures of the experiment during filming, so it felt easier not to bring her back – especially for a dinner party that was inevitably going to be an intense one from the start.”

A second source then added, “virtually no cast members have had any contact with Madeleine” and that “Madeleine’s erratic behavior had raised quite a few eyebrows during her first week on the show, with no one quite sure if she was acting or it was real.”

Furthermore, the source revealed, “After Ash wrote to stay – she point blank said to producers she refused to carry on with the experiment and was going home.

It’s not uncommon for participants to threaten to quit like this and no one can be held against their will, with producers then tasked with talking them around to continue with the experiment.”

Time will tell if Madeleine speaks out about her lack of inclusion in the MAFs reunion. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if there are any developments to the story.