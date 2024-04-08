All Married At First Sight couples who are still together

Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya during the filming of MAFS Season 10

Married At First Sight gave viewers 17 amazing seasons of heart-fluttering romance, but how many couples who got married on the US-version of the show are still together today?

Married At First Sight premiered in the USA in 2014 and, since then, has successfully brought together several compatible singles.

However, not all knots tied on the show worked out in real life, and many couples divorced afterward. None of the couples from Seasons 2, 3, 4, 13, 14, and 15 are still together.

Here are all the couples who tied the knot during the show and stayed together after the cameras stopped filming.

Season 1

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

Nine Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner met on MAFS Season 1

27-year-old nurse, Jamie Otis-Hehner, and 31-year-old software salesman, Doug Hehner, found connection with each other on the dating reality show. The pair tied the knot during the 2014 season and became inseparable.

They were featured on their very own spin-off called Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One which documented the couple’s first pregnancy journey.

The pair had a son and a daughter together, and on 21 February 2024, Jamie announced their third pregnancy to fans on Instagram.

Season 5

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico

Nine Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico tied the knot in 2016

Ashley and Anthony were matched up on Season 5 of MAFS and both said ‘yes’ on their Decision Day. The two continued to grow together and were featured on ‘Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?’.

They had their first baby, Mila Rose, in January 2019, and their second child, Vaeda Marie, in February 2021.

Season 6

Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson

Instagram Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson got married in 2017

29-year-old cosmetologist Shawniece Jackson and 26-year-old school teacher Jephte Pierre proved to be an amazing match during Season 6.

Despite the relationship struggles that viewers saw during the season, the pair continued to form a healthy relationship.

They welcomed their first child, Laura, in August 2018 and the entire family was featured on Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?

Season 7

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd

Nine Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd were the only couple to marry on Season 7

Dani and Bobby were the MAFS couple that seemed too good to be true, and naturally, the pair chose to stay married on their Decision Day.

They were also featured on ‘Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?’ and the couple announced their first pregnancy during another Reunion special in 2018.

Dani and Bobby’s first daughter, Olivia, was born in 2019, followed by their son, Robert, in December 2020, and their third child, Savannah Ann, in 2023.

Season 8

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller

Instagram @phillysteph Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller got married in 2018

AJ and Stephanie were among the two couples who decided to stay in a relationship at the end of Season 8.

The two had their fair share of relationship ups and downs on the show but managed to navigate successfully and build a beautiful partnership.

Presently, the pair has no children and spend most of their time traveling together.

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar

Nine Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar got married in 2018

Kristine and Keith had many turbulent and emotional moments on MAFS Season 8, but the couple overcame them all.

The pair showed viewers healthy ways to navigate different views in marriage, especially tackling money management and family planning.

Season 9

Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie

Nine Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie married in 2018

Deonna and Gregory were the only pair from Season 9 who decided to continue their relationship after Decision Day.

The pair had some communication trouble at the start of their relationship, however, they tackled that with patience and maturity. They had their first child, Declan Okotie, in February 2021.

Season 10

Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer

Instagram @jessica_studer2 Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer got married in 2019

Jessica and Austin were another successful match on Married At First Sight, and throughout the season, viewers saw their bond grow stronger. Following the main series they appeared on the spinoff ‘Couple’s Cam’.

After being married for over two years, the couple announced their first pregnancy in 2021. Their son Westin Paul Hurd, was born in November 2021 and they conceived again in 2024.

Season 11

Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya

Nine Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya got married during the filming of MAFS Season 10

The 29-year-old nonprofit worker, Amani Smith, and 30-year-old teacher, Woody Randall, were paired up for Married At First Sight Season 10.

The couple had a strong connection from the beginning and their relationship continued growing. Their first baby boy, Reign, was born on June 3, 2022, followed by Rai Zahir in November 2023.

Season 12

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales

Nine Briana Myles and Vincent Morales got married in 2020

Out of the three couples that said ‘Yes’ on their Final Day, only Briana and Vincent remained together.

The two went traveling around the world after the show ended and shared their journey with their fans on social media.

In 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child and in January 2023, their daughter, Aury Bella, was born.

Season 16

Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk

Nine Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk got married in 2022

The 32-year-old marketing advisor, Nicole Lilienthal, and 36-year-old Business advisor, Christopher Thielk, became a successful MAFS match after many failed attempts since Season 12.

The newlyweds spent most of their time going through initial marriage and relationship milestones while picturing a beautiful future with each other and their dog.